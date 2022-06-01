Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Biography, Wiki, Age, Election Commissioner, Profile, Family And More

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s Biography is a retired IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. N Ramesh Kumar belongs to the batch of 1982. He was also appointed the Election Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh by the previous administration of Chandrababu Naidu. In the present, N Ramesh Kumar postpones the Panchayat election which is why he was removed his posts.So that the Andhra Pradesh Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on the day of today to decide his decision on Panchayat election. The article below we will learn everything we can details about Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Biography Wiki, Age, Election Commissioner profile, Family & More.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Biography, Wiki

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was born on the 8th of March 1956 at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He is from a middle-class family. He attended high school at Andhrapradesh. He graduated from in LLB and finished his post-graduation studies in Economics. Presently, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is an election commissioner officer. Ramesh Kumar made the limelight after he delayed his Panchayat Elections of Andhra Pradesh.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Election Commissioner Profile, Wiki

Real Name Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Nickname N Ramesh Kumar Profession Retired IAS officer Election Commissioner OF AP Twitter Click Here Wife Name Not Known Physical Status Age 64 Years Height In centimeters- 176 cm

In meters – 1.76 meters

In Feet Inches-5’11” Weight In Kilograms- 75 kg

In Pounds- 16 5 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 8th March 1956 Birth Place Guntur, Andhra Pradesh Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name N/A Qualifications LLB, Post Graduation in Economics Family Profile Father Name – Mother Name – Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income – Debut – Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Education

He graduated from LLB and also completed his post-graduation degree in Economics.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Family, Wife

N Ramesh Kumar is married.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar Career

