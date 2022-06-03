Nisha Ghimire Biography – Wiki, Age, Career, Boyfriend, Income And More

Wiki of Nisha Ghimire’s Biography – This article we discuss Nisha Ghimire who is an Famous Nepali model. Nisha was born on the 27th of June, 1994, in Nepal. She is working in the Nepal Film Industry. We have read Nisha Ghimire’s Wiki Biography Wikipedia, Photos, Age, Family and Husband’s Name, Lifestyle and Salary, Income Net Worth and Upcoming Projects, weight, height, body Measurements and Size, and More.
Who Is Nisha Ghimire?
Nisha Ghimire, aka Nisha is Famous Nepali model. Her debut was in the Nepali film industry as an actress was with Rhythm Movie. Her birth date was the 27th of June, 1994. She was born in Nepal. Now, she’s 27 years old by the year 2021. Her father’s and mother’s name aren’t mentioned in this article. She is an excellent actress , and is very active in social media.
Nisha Ghimire Latest News
According to reports in the media she was injured by a car accident which occurred Dehradun, India when she was studying modeling.
Nisha Ghimire Wiki – Husband Name, Biodata, Lifestyle
Nisha Ghimire who was born the 27th of June 1994. She is the name of a Nepali Actress from Nepal. Born and raised into Nepal. The name of her father and mother’s name aren’t listed in this article. She has completed her school education and her college education in Nepal. You can check out the Nisha Ghimire Affair, Kids Boys, Husbands, Boyfriends siblings, net worth and more. Facts, occupation and Education, Awards and more here.
Nisha Ghimire Biography – Lifestyle, Bio, Age
She is a good actress who is a resident of Nepal. Her martial ties aren’t yet confirmed. We will keep you updated here. She is famous for her Nepali Movies and Music Videos. In this post, we discuss Nisha Ghimire’s age, her career Caste, Affairs Marital Status Mother, Father Family, and much more.
Wiki/BIO
|Real Name
|Nisha Ghimire
|Nickname
|Nisha
|Profession
|Nepali actress
|Famous For
|Rhythm
|Click Here
|Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|27 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|27 June 1994
|Birth Place
|Nepal
|Zodiac sign
|NA
|Nationality
|Nepali
|School Name
|NA
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Sister Name
|Not Known
|Husband Name
|Not Known
|Siblings/Children’s
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Nepali Movies
|Net Worth, Salary
|20 Lakh Per Annum
|Caste
|Not Known
|Religion
|NA
|Political Party
|NA
|Debut
|Rhythm
|Figure Measurements
|32-28-31
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Marriage Date
|Not Known
Nisha Ghimire Wikipedia
She is a renowned Nepali actress, who mostly works in the Nepali Film Industry.
Nisha Ghimire Husband Name (Affair)
The name of her husband/boyfriend isn’t listed in this article. Also, she is trending on Google but there is no information is found on Google and social media. If we find additional information then we’ll update this post.
Nisha Ghimire Family (Father, Mother Name)
Nisha was born in the year 1994. She is from Nepal. The girl is celebrated her birthday on the 27th of June each year. In the present, Nisha Ghimire Age will be 27 at the time of 2021. The name of her father and mother’s name are not listed here.
Nisha Ghimire Biography – Physical Appearance (Height in Feet)
Nisha Kaur’s height stands at 5’5 inches. She began a modeling career following her graduation. Her body weight is approximately 55kgs, and she weighs 121lbs. She is active and regularly does exercises.
Nisha Ghimire Wiki Controversies [Limelight]
Not Known
Nisha Kaur Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City
- Music – Not Known
- Favourite Musician, Singer, Song – Not Known
- Favourite Colour – Not Known
- Favourite Politician – Not Known
- Hobbies – Reading Newspaper, Traveling
Some Amazing Facts About Nisha Ghimire Wiki
Nisha Ghimire starred in a variety of TV shows as well as short Advertisements.
She is a lover of her family.
Nisha Ghimire’s net worth amounts to 20 Lakh.
- Does She Drink Alcohol? “No,”
- Does She Love Dogs? “No”.
- Does She Smoked? “No”
- Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and follows her Non-Veg Diet.
