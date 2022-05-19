Nitya Saxena Biography, [Wife of Anchor Ravi] Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Current City And More

Biography of Nitya Saxena: This blog is about Nitya, a well-known vlogger. She is Ravi’s wife and Bigg Boss contestant. Most of her appearances were on Anchor Ravi’s youtube channel. Nithya has only appeared in a few reality television serials. Her YouTube channel has many subscribers. Let’s now talk about Nitya Saxena Biography here.

Who is Nitya Saxena? (YouTuber)

Nitya Saxena, a well-known vlogger. She is Ravi, a Bigg Boss contestant and VJ. She started her YouTube career. She owns her YouTube Channel, where she uploads her videos. Her YouTube channel has thousands of subscribers.

Many subscribers have subscribed to her YouTube channel. Her social media accounts boast a large fan base and millions of followers. Keep reading this article to learn all about Nitya Saxena’s Biography, Age, Latest News and Boyfriend.

Nitya Saxena Biography (Wiki, Age, Lifestyle)

She is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer from Telangana in India. She started her YouTube channel. She is not known her birth date, birthplace, and age. She lives with her siblings and parents. Her father and mother names are not known. Her social media followers are large. She also has her YouTube Channel, where she uploads her videos. She completed her school education in Telangana, India. It is unknown what her qualification is. She currently resides in Hyderabad, Telangana. She is the wife to VJ Ravi, Bigg Boss contestant. Most of her appearances were on Anchor Ravi’s youtube channel. Nithya appeared in a few reality television serials. He is a follower of the Hindu religion. Continue reading to learn more about Nitya Saxena’s biography, age, boyfriend, family, net worth, and other details.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Nitya Saxena Nickname Nitya Profession YouTuber Marital Status Married Name of Husband Anchor Ravi (VJ). Children Viya (Daughter). Physical Status Age Stay tuned for more updates Height Not known Weight Not known Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of birth Stay tuned for more updates Place of Birth Stay tuned for more updates Current City Hyderabad, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known College Name Not known Qualifications Not known Family Profile Father Name Not known Mother Name Not known Siblings Not known Career Source of Income YouTube Net Worth Not known

Nitya Saxena Physical Stats

The birth date, birthplace, and age of Nitya are not listed. She attended school in Telangana (India). This page does not include her Height, Weight, or Measurements. We will keep you informed.

Nitya Saxena Family – Mother, Father Name, Siblings

She currently resides in Hyderabad, Telangana. She attended school in Telangana (India). It is unknown what her qualification was. Nitya Saxena is known by her father’s surname and her mother’s not. This article does not include information about her sibling. She is a well-known YouTuber. All Fan’s, Keep reading this article and check Nitya Saxena Age here.

Nitya Sxena Boyfriends Relationship, Affair

According to information, Nitya Saxena has a husband. Nitya Saxena’s Husband Name is Anchor Ravi. (VJ). Viya is her daughter. We have all the latest information, but this source of news has not been verified. Continue reading to learn more about her love story.

Net Worth

The net worth of Nitya Saxena is unknown. YouTube is Nitya Saxena’s main source of income. Soon, she will update her income update and monthly income. Nitya Saxena has not yet been able to fix her earnings for the year, but it is possible that she will see a similar increase in her pay to 2020. We are currently reviewing Nitya Saxena’s net worth. Please check back soon.

Amazing Facts about Nitya Saxena

Nitya Saxena began her YouTube career as a YouTuber. She is a well-known Youtuber from Telangana in India. She is well-known as Ravi’s wife on Bigg Boss and VJ. Anchor Ravi was her most popular channel. Nithya has been in a few reality television serials.

Favorite

Is she a drinker of alcohol? “No”

Do Dogs Love Her? She loves dogs.

Is she a smoker? “No”

Is She a Non-VEG Eater? She says “No” and follows the Veg Diet.

Social Media Profile

Instagram

Facebook

FAQ about Nitya Saxena: Biography

Q.1 What is the Husband Of Nitya Saxena’s?

Ans. Her Husband is Anchor Ravi (VJ).

Q.2 How old is Nitya Saxena now?

Ans. Her ages are not known.

Q.3 What Makes Nitya Saxena So Popular?

Ans. Ans.