Nupur Sarika Biography, Wiki, Age, Family, Latest News, Drugs And More

Nupur Sarika Biography:- Nupur Sarika is a Fashion Designer. Today we’ll discuss Nupur Sarika. She was performing a lot of research because of a particular keyword trend on Google that is Nupur Sarika. As of 22 October 20, 2021 Nupur Sarika Arrested in NCB Raid On Cruise Party with Sharuk Khan Son’s Aryan Khan and 7 others. On this page, we present details about Nupur Sarika Wiki similar to Nupur Sarika Biography and Wikipedia. Profession, Age and Education, Boyfriend’s Name and more information that you’d like to be aware of.

Nupur Sarika Arrested in NCB Raid

According to reports the information is the Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested as well as seven others. On the 2nd of October, 2021 authorities from the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship, and discovered numerous illegal drugs. All when they were hosting the cruise party. If you want to know more about this incident, reading this article to learn all the details.

Nupur Sarika Age, Wikipedia, Drugs

In this article, we discuss Nupur Sarika who is a well-known fashion designer, model as well as an actress and social media influencer. Her career began in the field of Actress. She was Famous for Instagram Reels. Her fame is based on her lip sync videos that are funny as well as romantic ones. Social media accounts on her have an enormous fan base with millions of fans. Her fame was boosted by her videos went to the top of Social Media. Let’s discuss Nupur Sarika’s Biography here on this page.

Nupur Sarika Wikipedia (Fashion Designer)

She is a well-known Model, Fashion Designer or actress, and also a social media influencer. Her career began as model. Model. She is Born on 29 March 1998 in Mumbai, India. Her Age 23-Year-Old. If you are looking for Nupur Sarika’s Biography Wiki, Age, the latest News Boyfriend, and more, reading this article to know the latest news and information in this Page.

Nupur Sarika Wiki/BIO (Age, Net Worth)

Real Name Nupur Sarika Nickname Nupur Sarika Profession Model, Actress, Fashion Designer Famous For Arrested in NCB Raid On Cruise Party Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age Approx 23 Years Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 M

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 124 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth Not Known Birth Place Not Known Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduated Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Actress, Model, Instagram Reels Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Nupur Sarika Model Biography, Wiki, Age

Nupur Sarika, a well-known Model as well as an Actress. She is 23 Year Old. She went to high school at Mumbai, India. She graduated from Home Town.

Following that, she began modeling and was a part of auditions for Movies as well as TV Serials. If you want to know more read on and then check Nupur Sarika Latest Pictures, Instagram Reels, Family information here. All Fans are advised to read this article and learn everything in this Page.

Nupur Sarika Bio, Age (Birthday Date)

Nupur Sarika was born the city of Mumbai, India. She went to school in Mumbai, India. She graduated from Home Town.

She has a large fan base following in India. She is well-known for makeup tutorials and she is often referred to by the name Nupur Sarika Makeup and Beauty. Also, all fans have been watching her make-up videos Funny romantic videos, style videos.

Nupur Sarika Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

According to information, Nupur Sarika Boyfriend Name isn’t mentioned in this article. Her Relationship Status is Single. The source of this information isn’t verified yet, however we have all the most up-to-date information. If you are interested in know more about her love story, continue reading this article to find out the entire details here.

Nupur Sarika Height, Weight, Wikipedia

Nupur Sarika is a native of Mumbai, India. She attended education at Mumbai, India. Nupur Sarika’s height stands at 5’5 inches. She graduated from Home Town.

The actress was famous for more Instagram Reels. She began modeling and auditions for Movies as well as TV Serials. According to social media , she was a single relationship.

Nupur Sarika Family (Mother, Father Name)

Nupur Sarika was born and raised in Mumbai, India. She attended high schooling at Mumbai, India. She graduated from her Home Town. Her father’s name as well as her Mother’s name are not mentioned in this Page. In the present, Nupur Sarika’s Boyfriend’s Name not listed on this page. She is a Professional Model, Actress, Social Influencer. Therefore, all fans should Read this article and then Check for Nupur Sarika Age on this page.

Physical Appearance

Nupur Sarika’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. She began modeling shortly after her graduation. Her weight is about 55 kgs and she weighs 120 lbs.

Figure Measurement

Breast Size – 32

Hips Size – 34

Waist Size – 28

Nupur Sarika Net Worth

Nupur Sarika Net Worth is $5 Million – 6Million (USD). The major income source for Nupur Sarika’s earnings comes from Instagram acting, sponsorship and acting of various brands. Nupur Sarika’s earnings for this year have not yet been determined, but she’s expected to receive an increase in salary comparable to the 2019. We are in the process of looking into Nupur Sarika’s wealth and will update you very soon.

Some Amazing Facts About Nupur Sarika

Nupur Sarika began the career of an Actress She has more than a million followers on Instagram. Nupur Sarika loves her mom and lots. She loves to travel, dance and is always looking for new friends

Favorite

Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “Yes”

Tattoos She Loves

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “No”, She Eats and is following her Veg Diet.

Social Media Profile

Instagram

Twitter

FAQ About Nupur Sarika

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Nupur Sarika?

Answer. As per information, Nupur Sarika’s boyfriend’s name isn’t mentioned on this page.

Q.2 What is the age of Nupur Sarika?

Ans. The age of Nupur Sarika is 23 Years.

Q.3 Why Nupur Sarika Is So Popular?

Ans. Nupur Sarika Fashion Designer is a part to Mumbai, India

Q.4 What Is The Name of Nupur Sarika Husband?

Ans. According to the latest reports, Nupur Sarika, the actress, is not married.