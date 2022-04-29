Orisabunmi Biography, Wiki- Know About Real Name, Age, Death Date And More

Orisabunmi, whose real name is Mrs. Folake Aremu died today at 60 years old. Orisabunmi was an Nollywood famous actress. Also, she was known for her most memorable film roles from the 80’s. In this article, Orisabunmi is a name you’ve heard of. Biography and Wiki. Know about her real name, age and Death Date as well as Other Information.

The veteran actress Orisabunmi Died

The 60 year old Orisabunmi dies following four months of her husband. Her name was Veteran actress Balaji Amusan. The head editor for the Nigerian film industry stated that she died at 11:11 pm due to her disease. Everybody said in post from Orisabunmi “We all sad for you Iya”

Who Is Orisabunmi ?

Orisabunmi is a Yorubian Nollywood veteran. She was well-known for her most memorable roles as a witches and was also seen in films from the 80’s. On Tuesday , she passed away due to her illness. Her ex-husband is also an Nollywood veteran and has appeared in films. Her career was launched by her husband Aworo.

Veteran Actress Orisabunmi

Name Mrs. Folake Aremu Nick Name Orisabunmi Famous For Veteran Actress Ex-Husband Name N/A Appeared In Movies Profession Actress

Orisabunmi Biography, Wiki

Orisabunmi was born on October 10, 1960. She was born in Ilu Ola, Kwara state. She completed her education in Ilu Ola Primary School. In relation to Orisabunmi’s education. She did not go to Univesity. She is also teacher at Kwara State. She was in a variety of films including Agbaarin, Yanponyanrin.

Orisabunmi Education

When it comes to Orisabunmi education, she completed her primary education in Ilu Ola Primary School and did not attend Univesity.

Orisabunmi Husband Jimoh Aliu aka Aworo

When we talk about her husband, Orisabunmi The name of her husband was Jimoh Aliu called as Aworo passed away already.

Orisabunmi Carrer

In terms of her professional career She is employed in the industry of Nollywood.

Orisabunmi is also trained by chief Jimoh Aliu.

She was in a variety of films such as Agbaarin, Yanponyanrin.

She also made films like the films of Atupa Imole film, Tani O, Ase Ilu.

Orisabunmi has also appeared in iconic roles such as Asabi, Oluwerimagboojo, and in addition, Ayanmo Eda.

