Paige Sandhu Wiki, Bio, Age, Husband, Carrer, Height, Movies And Facts

Paige Sandhu Wiki: Paige Sandhu Wiki: We everyone knows that Paige has been the top well-known British Actress, and there are many fans they have on their social media profiles. On this site, we provide details about her private life as well as her health information, just like her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth and other details you’d like to be aware of.

Paige Sandhu Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Paige Sandhu Nickname Paige Profession Actress Famous For TV Shows Instagram Go Below Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 24 Years Old [Approx] Height In centimeters- 160 cm

In meters – 1.60 M

In Feet Inches-5.5 Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 120 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1997 Birth Place England Nationality British School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Sister] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Income Source Movies Appear In TV Show Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Paige Sandhu Wiki/Wikipedia

Paige Sandhu was born in 1997 in England. As a professional, she is an actress from the UK. British actress who is playing the role of Meena in the popular TV series titled Emmerdale. She is a graduate of the primary school and college in London. She has a massive who follow the Instagram profile.

There isn’t any information available on her family and their husband’s names. The first show she appeared on TV was Emmerdale and she has the leading role on the Emmerdale TV show. Her character’s’s name is Meena.

Paige Sandhu Personal Life & Career

Paige Sandhu was born in 1997 in England.

As a professional she’s a British actor

Paige Sandhu Parents (Mother Name, Father Name)

Her father’s name is not known, and her Mother’s name is not known and her sister’s name was not get mentioned. If you’re interested in her Wiki, check out this article and learn the personal details of her in this article.

Paige Sandhu Boyfriend, Relationship, Affair

According to information the status of Paige Sandhu’s relationship is not married. Her Boyfriend Name is Not Known. We have all the most up-to-date information. If you want to know more about the story of his love, continue reading and get all the details here.

Paige Sandhu Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Paige Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Paige Father’s Name Not Known Paige Mother’s Name Not Known

Paige Sandhu Biography

Paige Sandhu was born in 1997 in England. She is an actress from the UK. British actress, who has been playing the role of Meena in the cult television series titled Emmerdale. She is a graduate of the primary school and college in London. There is a huge who follow Instagram. Instagram profile.

There isn’t any information available on her family and the name of her husband. The first show she appeared on TV was Emmerdale and she has the main role in the show. Her character’s’s name is Meena.

Paige Sandhu Profession & Networth Income

She has been a British Actress

Her Networth Income is Not Known.

Paige Sandhu Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Paige’s Instagram Click Here Paige’s Twitter Click Here Paige’s Wikipedia Click Here

Q.1 Who Is Paige Sandhu?

Ans. In her profession, she is an actress from the UK. British actress who is currently playing the role of Meena in the popular TV show called Emmerdale

Q.2 Who is the Boyfriend of Paige?

Ans. According to the information provided the boyfriend of Paige does not say this on this page.

Q.3 What is the age of Paige?

Ans. age of 24.

Q.4 Is Paige Sandhu Married?

Ans. She has not yet been married and there’s not any information regarding her boyfriend’s name.