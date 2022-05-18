Papla Gurjar Biography, Wiki, Family, Girlfriend, Latest News, Age, Birthday And More

Papla Gurjar Biography Haryana Gangster papla Lifestyle Date of Gang Birthday, Girlfriend Family, Birthday Dates are listed within this post. If you are trying to looking for Haryana Gangster Papla Gurjar Life Story, you are on the right place. Because on this Page we provide the entire details of life. Today, we will discuss Papla Gurjar Early Life Story and all Police Cases details as well as Latest News here. All readers should continue studying this article and get the complete details here.

Papla Gurjar Biography (Age, Wiki, Birthday)

Papla Gurjar was born at Kharoli village located in Haryana. Mahendragarh district in Haryana. He was born into an impoverished family in Kharoli village. He is currently 28 years old. older. Papla Gurjar was an athlete by trade but now his name is in the famed Gangster of Haryana. Papala Gurjar is survived by his parents and has a sister and an older brother. Rajasthan Police has placed a reward of 1 lakh for Papala while Haryana Police has placed a reward of 5 lakh. If you want to know more regarding her personal life and Police Case details , continue by reading the article.

Which is the real Name for Papla Gurjar?

Haryana gangster Papla Gurjar’s real name is “Vikram Gurjar”. Gurjar was born in Kharoli village, which is located in the Mahendragarh district in Haryana.

Papla Gurjar Familie (Father Name (Mother Name, Father Name and Name of Brother)

Papla Gurjar was born into Kharoli village located in Haryana. Mahendragarh district within Haryana. He was born to an unprosperous family living in Kharoli village. He is currently 28. The name of his father is Mahendra Gurjar and his Mother’s name, as well as his brother’s name and sister’s name was not mentioned in the past on this page. If you want to know more regarding his papla gurjar’s life read on this article.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Vikram Gurjar Nick Name Papla Gurjar Profession Gangster Instagram Click Here Girlfriend Name Jiya Physical Status Age 28 Years Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 meters

In Feet Inches 5’7″ Weight In Kilograms- 78 kg

In Pounds- 168 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth N/A Birth Place Khroli, Mahendragadh, Harayana Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian Name of the School The High School is located in Khroli College Name N/A Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Mahendra Gurjar Mother Name Unknown

Papla Gurjar Girlfriend (Love Story, Latest News)

Papla Gurjar was born into Kharoli village located in Haryana. Mahendragarh district in Haryana. He was born into an impoverished family living in Kharoli village. He is currently 28. His father’s name is Mahendra Gurjar and his Mother’s name, as well as his brother’s name and Sister’s name was not mentioned at the time on this page.

His girlfriend’s name “Jiya”. According to the most recent Update, Papala Gurjar was hiding in Jiya’s home with his girlfriend at Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Police were at the residence that belonged to Papala Gurjar’s wife Jiya ud Sahar in the late hours of the 27th of January. The police had surrounded them from all sides. Papala attempted to flee with a knife tied around his girlfriend’s neck however, the police tried both. and were caught. According to reports, Mama Gurjar’s partner Zia ran an exercise facility. If you want to know more about the lovers, continue reading this article and learn the latest information about the papla gangster that is available in this Page.