Pardeep Kharera Biography [Manasi Naik Husband]- Wiki, Age, Family, Wikipedia, Net Worth, House And More

Biographical information of Pardeep Kharera Wiki In this article we discuss Pardeep Kharera. He HTML0.is a world-class boxer. He is also well-known for his wedding since the name of his bride is Manasi Naik. Mansi Naik, along with Pardeep Kharera are together for more than a year in addition to their Instagram profile is a testimony to their love affair. At the wedding, Naik was in love with Aishwarya Rai and Jodha Akbar. The husband Kharera was a perfect match for her pink lehenga wearing a gold sherwani royal. Pardeep Kharera also famous for his lavish life style. Let’s talk more about Pardeep Kharera’s Biography Wiki, Age wife’s name, family, Wikipedia, Net Worth, House & many more.

Who is Pardeep Kharera?

Pardeep Kharera is an internationally renowned boxer from the world. His father’s name is not mentioned as of yet. Based on reports, Pardeep Kharera was married by Mansi Naik. He has shared wedding pictures on Instagram and various social media sites. Pradeep Kharera, a professional boxer and model, and an actor. He has won numerous famous contests. In addition however, he also won the title in the competition Mr. India United Continents 2018. Similar to Mansi Naik Pradeep Kharera has also been active in social media. He has shared a lot of pictures as well as videos from his training to his followers.

Pardeep Kharera (Boxer) Wikipedia

Pardeep Kharera also well-known for his extravagant lifestyle. Today, we discuss Pardeep Kharera’s Biography. In the past few months, Manasi said that she was dating boxer Pradeep Kharera. Since then, fans have been curious about the wedding of the couple. However, now they are both to each other in marriage. To know more regarding Pardeep Kharera’s Biography Wikipedia Age Wiki Age Pardeep Bio family , Wife, and girlfriend Net Worth, Income, Lifestyle Work, Religion Height Weight Business, then check out the complete article here.

Pardeep Kharera Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Pardeep Kharera was born the 17th of December 1995. He is now is 25 years old at the time of his birthday in 2020. He was born into an educated family in Rewari, India. According to his zodiac sign, he is a part of to the Virgo Zodiac Sign. Pardeep Kharera attended Haryana University. He is completing his degree from KiroriMal College (KMC) – University Of Delhi.

Pardeep Kharera Wiki/BIO

Pardeep Kharera’s birthday falls 17th December 1995. He was born by his mother in Rewari, Haryana. He was born in the family of a Hindu family. He also has one sister. He is a student at Haryana along with the graduation date, is not available.

Real Name Pardeep Kharera Nickname Pardeep Profession International Boxer Famous For His Wedding Instagram Click Here Girlfriend/Wife Name Mansi Naik Physical Status Age 25 Years Height In centimeters- 179 cm

In metersIn meters 1.79 meters

In Feet Inches-5”9″ Weight In Kilograms- 70 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 8 US Personal Information Date of Birth 17 December 1995 Caste Choudhary Birth Place Rewari, India Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Indian School Name 12th of hbse Haryana College Name KiroriMal College (KMC) – University Of Delhi Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings/Children Not Known Career Source Of Income Boxing And Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known Affairs/Girlfriends Mansi Naik Hobbies Playing Games

Pardeep Kharera Wife Name

Pardeep Kharera is a well-known boxer who is married Marathi actress Manasi Naik. Pardeep’s wife is an acclaimed actress, and she has appeared in a variety of films. Also, she is a renowned dancer and Duplicate Copy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Pardeep Kharera Wiki

Pradeep Kharera, a professional boxer, model, and an actor. He has been the winner of numerous important contests. Not only that but he was also the winner in the competition Mr. India United Continents 2018. Pradeep Kharera’s social presence is very active. He posts a variety of photos along with videos and photos of his training sessions with his fans. Professional boxer Pardeep Kharera got married to Marathi actor Mansi Naik last Tuesday. The wedding ceremony took place at Pune in Maharashtra. It was a typical Maharashtrian celebration.

Pardeep Kharera Family (Mother, Father Name)

Pardeep Born on the 17th of December, 1995. His age is 25 years old at the time of his birthday in 2020. His father’s name as well as his mother’s name aren’t available at the moment. In the past, Pradeep and Mansi got married in Pune and due to this, they have become very well-known. Following the wedding the couple returned to Haryana the home of Kharera’s parents. Mansi Naik took to Instagram posting images taken from the dreamy Dream Wedding, “Mr. and Mrs. Kharera”. The pictures show the couple having the sweet moments of candid love.

Physical Appearance

Pardeep Boxer is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He began his career in boxing after graduating from college. Her weight ranges from 70kgs and 155lbs.

Pardeep Kharera Boxer Career

Pardeep Kharera has been a multi-talented boxer and a well-known actor. He has completed his studies in Rewari, India, and when he has completed his degree, began his boxing career. He made his debut on February 20, 2016. Mansi Naik’s wedding ceremony with boxer and model Pradeep Kharera was held in Pune. They were together for a number of years. The couple has finally got married.

Pardeep Net Worth/ Salary

The estimated net worth of his is around 5 crore. He has a lot of cash.

Pardeep Kharera Physical Measurements

Pardeep is a fit person as he’s an experienced boxer. The height of his is 5 feet 10 inches. The Chest, Bicep sizes are approximately 44-16 inches.

Some Amazing Facts About Pardeep Kharera

Pardeep has not disclosed any information regarding his age. According to us, his age is over 25 years old.

Pardeep’s height of 5,9 inches.

Pardeep comes of Rewari, India, and is a follower of the Hindu religion.

Pardeep is the sole person to share personal information through Social Media.

He is engaged with Mansi Naik.

Pardeep Kharera Social Profile Link

Pardeep Kharera Facebook

Pardeep Kharera Twitter

Pardeep Kharera Instagram

FAQ About Pardeep Kharera Boxer

Q.1 Do you think Pardeep Kharera’s Boxer married?

A. Yes, He is married to Mansi Naik.

Q.2 How much was the Net value of Pardeep Kharera?

Answer. His Approx net worth is between 5 and 10 crores annually.

Q.3 What is the age of Pardeep Kharera Boxer?

ans. His age is 25 years and a half only.

Q.4 Is There Any Criminal Record Was Found Against Pardeep Kharera?

Ans. There was not a criminal record found for Pardeep Kharera.

Q.5 Pardeep Kharera Boxer Ki Wife Ka Kya Naam Hai?

Ans. Manasi Naik

Q.6 What are the Instagram Account of Pardeep Kharera Boxer?

Ans. https://www.instagram.com/pardeepkharera1/

Q.7 What’s the character of Pardeep Kharera’s Boxer?

Ans. Pardeep is a member of an Hindu (Choudhary) familia.

Q.8 What is the Net Worth of Pardeep Kharera Boxer?

Ans. Pardeep’s net worth is between 5 and 10 million dollars, as per estimates.