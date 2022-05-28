Pavan Tej Konidela Biography – Wiki, Age, Profession, Family, Girlfriend And More

Pavan Tej Konidela Biography Wiki:- Pavan Tej Konidela real name is Chivan Pavan Tej Konidela. His birthplace was Hyderabad, Telangana, India. It is an Famous Indian actor in the film industry, who has mostly worked in the Telugu film industry.Pavan Tej was the first actor to make his appearance on Tollywood by starring in”Ee Kathalo Kalpitam,” a movie “Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam” film. His birth date was the 24th of November, 1990 on the 24th of November in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. In his profession, he’s an actor and producer. Telugu actor as well as a Producer.In the blog we provide details on Pavan Tej Konidela in the same way as Pavan Tej Konidela’s Wikipedia biography, Wikipedia, Age, Pavan Tej Konidela Chiranjeevi Networth Girlfriend Name, etc. All details are available on this blog.

Pavan Tej Konidela Biography – Career, Latest News, Biodata, Lifestyle

Pavan Tej Konidela was born the 24th of November the 24th of November, 1990. He was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He is a well-known actor and producer from the Telugu industry. He is a graduate of Bhashyam High School. Bhashyam High School. He also graduated of Narayana Junior College, Kukatpally. There isn’t any information available regarding his parents.

Pawan Tej Konidela, an Indian actor in the film industry, recognized for his work within his role in the Telugu movie industry. The actor made his acting debut in his debut in the Telugu movie Ee Kathalo Patalu Kalpitam, directed by Abhiram M and starring Meghna. He is a cousin of Chiranjeevi’s megastar, because Chiranjeevi’s father was a Chiranjeevi’s cousin.

His birthplace was Hyderabad and attended Narayana Junior College, Kukatpally. Before he made his debut as an hero, he was a part-time actor in movies like Khaadi Number 150, Rangasthalam, Valmiki, and Acharya.

Chivan Pavan Tej Konidela Wiki – Family, Education, House, Property

According to the most recent news, Chivan Pavan Tej Konidela made his debut with Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam Telugu Movies. In the film, Pavan Tej and Meghana are the leading actors and the film will be released on March 19, 2021.

Pavan Tej Konidella has been an upcoming actor in the field, and has many expectations for his acting profession. To pursue his passion the actor was able to make his debut film in which he played a hero, telling the tale of a new time, called ‘E Katha Do the Pathralu Kalpitam’. Konidela’s name could make us question that he’s an artist who is trying to be in the spotlight, but not directly to ask his godfather (his “Babai”) star Chiranjeevi to join him.

There’s been a lot of support, however the first edition of the film due out in September will decide if the love from the entire family is appreciated or not. He made his debut film debut in films such as Khaidi No.50, Rangasthalam, Valmiki. He also played the leading role in Panja Vaishnav Tej’s first movie Uppena. Let’s all wish her a wonderful time.

He completed his education in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and later went to Nalanda Junior College to complete his high school. He took on B.Com with a major in Computer as his area of specialization in Computer that he graduated in St. Mary’s College in Hyderabad. Prior to entering into the world of film, Varun took his acting classes under the direction of the famed Satyananda.

Pavan Tej Konidela Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Youtube

Real Name Chivan Pavan Tej Konidela Nickname Pavan Tej Profession Actor Famous For Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam Telugu Movie Instagram Click Here Girlfriend/Wife Name NA Physical Status Age 30 Years Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 M

In Feet Inches-5’7″ Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 143 lbs Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 24 November 1990 Birth Place Hyderabad, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Indian School Name Bhashyam High School College Name Narayana Junior College, Kukatpally Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Children’s NA Uncle Name Megastar Chiranjeevi Career Source Of Income Movies Appeared In Not Known Networth Income Update Soon

Pavan Tej Konidela Early Life & Career (Amazing Facts)

Pavan Tej Konidela Wife/Family Information

The father’s name and mother’s name are not mentioned on this page. According to the social media reports, his relationship status not revealed because he not sharing his personal details via social media.

Father’s Name Not Known Mother’s Name Not Known Girlfriend Name NA

Pavan Tej Konidela Networth Income

