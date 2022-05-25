Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Latest News And More

Pavneet Kaur IAS was born in India and she was one of the previous Indian IAS officer for Maharastra in 2014. At present, the Assistant Collector as well as Project Officer at ITDP, Jahwar, Palghar is appointed Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She has completed her education at the local college and school in India.
Latest News About Pavneet Kaur IAS
Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband
|Real Name
|Pavneet Kaur IAS
|Nickname
|Pavneet
|Profession
|Indian IAS Officer
|Famous For
|Assistant Collector and Project Officer
|Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|Not Known
|Height
|Weight
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Sister]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|N/A
|Career
|Income Source
|Government Servent
|Appear In
|As An IAS Officer
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
- Pavneet Kaur IAS was born in India and was the previous Indian IAS officer for Maharastra in 2014.
- She is now an Associate Collector as well as Project Officer. ITDP, Jahwar, Palghar was appointed Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
|Pavneet Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Pavneet Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Pavneet Mother’s Name
|Not Known
- In her profession, she is an Indian IAS Officer
- Her Networth Income is Not Known.
