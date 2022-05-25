It's Time To Think About Words

Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Latest News And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Latest News And More
Pavneet Kaur IAS was born in India and she was one of the previous Indian IAS officer for Maharastra in 2014. At present, the Assistant Collector as well as Project Officer at ITDP, Jahwar, Palghar is appointed Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She has completed her education at the local college and school in India.

Latest News About Pavneet Kaur IAS

Ms. Pavneet Kaur IAS of the Maharashtra 2014 . Batch, currently as assistant collector and project officer ITDP, Jahwar, Palghar was appointed Chief Executive Officer at Zilla Parishad, Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Pavneet Kaur IAS
Nickname Pavneet
Profession Indian IAS Officer
Famous For Assistant Collector and Project Officer
Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age Not Known
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters, 1.67 1 m
  • In Feet Inches-5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 62 kg
  • In Pounds- 120 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name N/A
Career
Income Source Government Servent
Appear In As An IAS Officer
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Pavneet Kaur IAS Biography/Wikipedia

Pavneet Kaur IAS Personal Life & Career

Pavneet Kaur IAS Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Pavneet Kaur IAS Bio/Wikia

Pavneet Kaur IAS Profession & Networth Income

Pavneet Kaur IAS Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

