Pearl Grey Wiki [Director] – Age, Husband, Income, Biography, Family, Lifestyle And More

Wiki of Pearl Grey Biography – This article will discuss Pearl Grey, a famous producer, director, and writer. Pearl Grey was born in Mumbai, India on 16 April 1986. She is currently primarily involved in Hindi TV Serials. She was the ex-wife Rajan Shahi, a famous director. We have read Pearl Grey Wiki. Biography, Wikipedia. Age, Photos, Family. Husband Name, Lifestyle. Salary. Income. Upcoming Project. Height. Weight. Body Size. Measurements.

Who is Pearl Grey?

Pearl Grey is a well-known TV serial producer, director and writer who recently produced Mann Ki Aawaj Prtigya Season 2 Star Bharat. She was born in Mumbai, India on 16 April 1986. She is now 35 years old, as of 2021. The names of her father and mother are not listed here. She is a well-known celebrity who is also active on social media.

Pearl Grey Wiki: Husband Name, Biodata and Lifestyle

Pearl Grey, an Indian serial producer from Mumbai was born 16 April 1986. She was raised in Mumbai, India. The names of her father and mother are not listed here. Here is her education information. You can check out the Pearl Grey Kids, Affairs, Boyfriends and Husbands, Net Worth, Facts Occupation Education Awards Photos, Videos, and Siblings here.

Pearl Grey Biography – Lifestyle, Bio, Age

Gray is a famous celebrity who lives and works in Mumbai, India. Married. Ashish Kapoor is her husband. Rajan Shahi is her ex-husband. Her Hindi TV Serial is her most well-known work. We will also discuss Pearl Grey Age, Career and Caste, Affairs Marital Status, Father Mother, Family, and More. Pearl Grey Biography

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pearl Grey Nickname Pearl Profession Producer, Director, and Writer Famous For Ashish Kapoor’s Engagement Instagram Click Here Name of Husband/Boyfriend Ashish Kapoor Physical Status Age 35 years Height In centimeters- 168 cm

In meters – 1.68m

In Feet Inches -5’6’’ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 132 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of birth 16 April 1986 Birthplace Mumbai, India Zodiac sign NA Nationality Indian Name of the School NA Name of the College Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Sister Name Not known Name of an Ex-Husband Rajan Shahi Siblings/Children’s Not known Career Source of Income Indian TV Serials Net Worth, Salary 20 Lakh per Annum Caste Not known Religion Hindu Political Party NA Debut Doli Armaanon Ki (2013) as Producer Figure Measurements 32-28-32 Marital Status Married Marriage Date Not known

Pearl Grey Wikipedia

She is an Indian producer, director and writer who works mainly in Hindi TV Serials. Pearl Grey was born in Mumbai, India on 16 April 1986. The second season of Mann Ki Aawaj Pratigya Season 2 was her latest series and aired on Star Bharat Channel.

Pearl Grey Husband Name. (Affair).

Ashish Kapoor is her husband’s/boyfriend name. She is also trending on Google and there is no information about it on social media or domain. We will update this article if we receive additional information.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRx9F-HMNP1/

Pearl Grey Family (Father and Mother Name)

Pearl was born in Mumbai, India in 1986. Every year, Pearl Grey Age celebrates her 16th birthday. As of 2021, Pearl Grey Age was 35 years old. Here is not the name of her father or mother.

Pearl Grey Biography (Height in Feet).

Pearl Gray is 5′ 6″ tall. Her weight is 60kgs and 132lbs. She is very active and regularly does exercises.

Pearl Grey Wiki Controversies [Limelight]

After an engagement with Ashish Kapoor, a famous TV personality and actor, she was in the spotlight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR78dL3IJDN/

Pearl Gray Hobbies- Address, Native Hometown, Current City

Arijit Singh – Favorite Singer, Musician, and Song

Favorite Color – White

Favourite Politician – Narendra Modi

Hobbies – Reading Newspaper, Traveling

Amazing Facts about Pearl Grey Wiki

Pearl Grey produced many TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Doli Armaanon Ki and Yeh Rishte Ha Pyaar Ke, Mann Ki Aawaj Pratigya Season 2 & More.

She is devoted to her family.

Pearl Grey’s net salary is 20 Lakh.

Is she a drinker of alcohol? “No,”

Is she a dog lover? “No”.

Is she a smoker? “No”

Is She a Non-Vegetarian? She eats non-vegetarian food and follows the Non-Veg Diet.

Social Account Link

Instagram Profile

Twitter Profile

Facebook Profile