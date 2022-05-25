Polina Knoroz Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Networth And Facts

Polina Knoroz Biography:– As you, all know that Polina is the most popular Russian pole vaulter and there are too many followers she has on her social profiles. In this blog, we bring the information about her personal life and her care details just like her family, Biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name, net worth income, and more details that you want to know.
|Real Name
|Polina Knoroz
|Nickname
|Polina
|Profession
|Russian pole vaulter
|Famous For
|Olympics
|Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|21 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|20th July 1999
|Birth Place
|Russia
|Nationality
|Russian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Not Known
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Sister]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|N/A
|Career
|Income Source
|Russian pole vaulter
|Appear In
|Tokyo Olympics
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Polina Knoroz was born on 20 July 1999 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. By profession, she is a is Russian pole vaulter and athlete who competes internationally for Russia. Her last victory is the women’s pole vault in the Stockholm DN Galan 2021. She competes in the pole vault. She completes her education from the primary school & college of Russia. She is the most popular on Instagram and she has 144k followers on her Instagram profile. She represents Russia in Tokyo Olympics 2021.
FAQ More About Polina Knoroz Biography
-
1 Who Is Polina?
Ans. Polina is a Russian pole vaulter.
-
2 Who Is The Boyfriend Of Polina Knoroz?
Ans. Polina’s Boyfriend’s name is not known.
-
3 What Is The Official Account Of Polina Instagram?
Ans. The official account link of Polina is https://www.instagram.com/knoroz__/?hl=en.
-
4 What Is The Networth Income Of Polina Yearly?
Ans. The net worth income of Polina is Not Known.
-
5 How old is Polina?
Ans. Polina was born on 20th July 1999 in Russian. Now, He is 21 years old.
