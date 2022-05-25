It's Time To Think About Words

Polina Knoroz Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Polina Knoroz Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Networth And Facts
0

Polina Knoroz Biography: As you, all know that Polina is the most popular Russian pole vaulter and there are too many followers she has on her social profiles. In this blog, we bring the information about her personal life and her care details just like her family, Biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name, net worth income, and more details that you want to know.

Polina Knoroz Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Polina Knoroz
Nickname Polina
Profession Russian pole vaulter
Famous For Olympics
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 21 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 185 cm
  • In meters- 1.85 m
  • In Feet Inches-6.1
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 7o kg
  • In Pounds- 168 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 20th  July 1999
Birth Place Russia
Nationality Russian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Not Known
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name N/A
Career
Income Source Russian pole vaulter
Appear In Tokyo Olympics
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Polina Knoroz Biography/Wikipedia

Polina Knoroz was born on 20 July 1999 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. By profession, she is a is Russian pole vaulter and athlete who competes internationally for Russia. Her last victory is the women’s pole vault in the Stockholm DN Galan 2021. She competes in the pole vault. She completes her education from the primary school & college of Russia. She is the most popular on Instagram and she has 144k followers on her Instagram profile. She represents Russia in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Personal Life & Career

  • Polina Knoroz was born on 20 July 1999 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
  • By profession, she is a is Russian pole vaulter and athlete who competes internationally for Russia.
  • She represents Russia in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Polina Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Polina Father’s Name Not Known
Polina Mother’s Name Not Known

Polina Knoroz Biography

Polina Knoroz was born on 20 July 1999 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. By profession, she is a is Russian pole vaulter and athlete who competes internationally for Russia. Her last victory is the women’s pole vault in the Stockholm DN Galan 2021. She competes in the pole vault. She completes her education from the primary school & college of Russia. She is the most popular on Instagram and she has 144k followers on her Instagram profile. She represents Russia in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Profession & Networth Income

  • By profession, she is a Russian pole vaulter.
  • Her Networth Income is Not Known

Polina Knoroz Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

FAQ More About Polina Knoroz Biography

  1. 1 Who Is Polina?

Ans. Polina is a Russian pole vaulter.

  1. 2 Who Is The Boyfriend Of Polina Knoroz?

Ans. Polina’s Boyfriend’s name is not known.

  1. 3 What Is The Official Account Of Polina Instagram?

Ans. The official account link of Polina is https://www.instagram.com/knoroz__/?hl=en.

  1. 4 What Is The Networth Income Of Polina Yearly?

Ans. The net worth income of Polina is Not Known.

  1. 5 How old is Polina?

Ans. Polina was born on 20th  July 1999 in Russian. Now, He is 21 years old.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.