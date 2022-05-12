Polina Knoroz Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Networth And Facts

Polina Knoroz’s Biography We we all know this, Polina Knoroz is among the top well-known Russian pole vaulter. There are a lot of followers who follow her on social media profiles. This blog will provide details about her private life as well as her health information, similar to her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth, and other details you’d like to know.

Polina Knoroz Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Polina Knoroz Nickname Polina Profession Russian pole vaulter Famous For Olympics Instagram Go Below Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 21 Years Old Height In centimeters- 185 cm

In meters – 1.85 M

In Feet Inches-6.1 Weight In Kilograms- 7o kg

In Pounds- 168 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 20th July 1999 Birth Place Russia Nationality Russian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Sister] Not Known Children Name N/A Career Income Source Russian pole vaulter Appear In Tokyo Olympics Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Polina Knoroz Biography/Wikipedia

Polina Knoroz was born the 20th of July 1999. She was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In her profession, she’s a Russian pole vaulter as well as an an athlete who competes on the international stage for Russia. The last time she won was in that of the female pole vault competition at the Stockholm DN Galan 2021. In the event, she competes for pole vault. She is a graduate of the primary school and college in Russia. She is one of the most popular on Instagram and has an audience of 144k to the Instagram profile. She will represent Russia at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Personal Life & Career

Polina Knoroz was born the 20th of July 1999, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

In her profession She is a Russian Pole vaulter as well as an an athlete who competes in international competitions for Russia.

She will represent Russia in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Polina Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known Polina Father’s Name Not Known Polina Mother’s Name Not Known

Polina Knoroz Biography

Polina Knoroz was born July 20, 1999. She was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia. In her profession, she’s a Russian pole vaulter as well as an an athlete who competes on the international stage for Russia. Her most recent victory was that of the female pole vault competition at the Stockholm DN Galan 2021. The pole vault is her sport of choice. She has completed her education at the primary school and college in Russia. She is the most viewed on Instagram and has more than 144k followers to the Instagram profile. She is representing Russia at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Polina Knoroz Profession & Networth Income

As a professional she is an Russian Pole vaulter.

Her Networth Income is Not Known

Polina Knoroz Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Polina Knoroz Instagram

Polina Knoroz Twitter

Polina Knoroz Wikipedia

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR1sbBHsvBa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

FAQ More About Polina Knoroz Biography

Q. 1 Who Is Polina?

Ans. Polina is an Russian Pole vaulter.

Q. 2 Who Is The Boyfriend Of Polina Knoroz?

Ans. The name of the boyfriend of Polina isn’t well-known.

Q. 3 What Is The Official Account Of Polina Instagram?

Ans. The official account link of Polina is https://www.instagram.com/knoroz__/?hl=en.

Q. 4 What Is The Networth Income Of Polina Yearly?

Ans. The net worth of Polina is not yet known.

Q. 5 How old is Polina?

Ans. Polina was born on July 20, 1999, in Russian. Today, he is aged 21.