It's Time To Think About Words

Pradeep Kabra Wiki- Biography, Age, Movie, Family, Date Of Birth, Net Worth, Wife And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Pradeep Kabra Wiki- Biography, Age, Movie, Family, Date Of Birth, Net Worth, Wife And More
2

Pradeep Kabra Biography : This Article is about Pradeep, an Indian film actor hailing from Kota. He is the most well-known actor in bollywood movies. He was an actor in many indian films and tv series. Before entering the tv industry, he was a theatre artist. He made his debut on the adhikari brothers tv series.

This blog contains all information about Pradeep Kabra’s career and life, including Pradeep Kabra Wiki, Pradeep Kabra Biography, Pradeepkabra Wiki, Age Profession, Career, Networth, etc.

Pradeep Kabra Biography – Wikipedia, Age, Lifestyle, Biodata

He was born in Kota and was educated up to 4th grade. After that, he spent his childhood at Nanihal. He then worked at Ramlila where he played Sita’s part. Pradeep Kabra worked in Jaipur theatre. Then he moved to Mumbai and began working in serials and films.

Pradeep Kabra Wiki, Age, Profession, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Pradeep kabra
Nickname Pradeep
Profession Film actor
Famous For Hindi Movies Wanted, Boss, Khiladi 786
Instagram Click Here
Name of the Wife/Girlfriend Not known
Physical Status
Age Not known
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters – 1.67m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 65 kg
  • In Pounds- 143 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Size of your Shoe 8 US
Personal Information
Date of birth Not known
Birthplace Kota rajasthan, India
Zodiac sign Not known
Nationality Indian
Name of the School Not known
College Name Not known
Qualifications Fourth class
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Name of the Mother Not known
Siblings
Career
Source of Income Movies
Appeared in
Net Worth, Salary N/A

Pradeepkabra Wikipedia – Family Height, Weight, Career, Wife Title

He said that his upcoming Rajasthani film Tandwa, and Hindi films, will be seen at Gudde or Gudiya. He will be working alongside Jimi Sher and Anupam Kher, a well-known actor.

Pradeepkabra Early Life & Career

He considered Mumbai his mother. Pradeep Kabra played a negative role in films. Pradeep Kabra is a happy person who lives in friendly behaviour.

Pradeep Kabra Movies Name

Pradeep Kabra began the filmmaking journey with the 2004 run film. He has since worked in more than two dozen films. Some films include Dabangg, Khiladi786, Wanted and Ek Hasina Thi.

Instagram

Facebook

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.