Pradeep Kabra Wiki- Biography, Age, Movie, Family, Date Of Birth, Net Worth, Wife And More

Pradeep Kabra is an Indian film actor hailing from Kota. He is the most well-known actor in bollywood movies. He was an actor in many indian films and tv series. Before entering the tv industry, he was a theatre artist. He made his debut on the adhikari brothers tv series.

He was born in Kota and was educated up to 4th grade. After that, he spent his childhood at Nanihal. He then worked at Ramlila where he played Sita’s part. Pradeep Kabra worked in Jaipur theatre. Then he moved to Mumbai and began working in serials and films.

Real Name Pradeep kabra Nickname Pradeep Profession Film actor Famous For Hindi Movies Wanted, Boss, Khiladi 786 Instagram Click Here Name of the Wife/Girlfriend Not known Physical Status Age Not known Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 143 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Size of your Shoe 8 US Personal Information Date of birth Not known Birthplace Kota rajasthan, India Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known College Name Not known Qualifications Fourth class Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings – Career Source of Income Movies Appeared in – Net Worth, Salary N/A

He said that his upcoming Rajasthani film Tandwa, and Hindi films, will be seen at Gudde or Gudiya. He will be working alongside Jimi Sher and Anupam Kher, a well-known actor.

He considered Mumbai his mother. Pradeep Kabra played a negative role in films. Pradeep Kabra is a happy person who lives in friendly behaviour.

Pradeep Kabra began the filmmaking journey with the 2004 run film. He has since worked in more than two dozen films. Some films include Dabangg, Khiladi786, Wanted and Ek Hasina Thi.

