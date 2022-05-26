It's Time To Think About Words

Prahlad Modi Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Networth, Wife And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
1

Prahlad Modi was born 1953 and was from India and as a profession, he's an employee of a shop in Ahmedabad and has the title of being the brother to Indian the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. He is vice-president for the AIFPSDF (All India Fair Price Shop Dealers ' Association). His father's name is Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his mother's name is Heeraben Modi.

Real Name Prahlad Modi
Nickname Prahlad
Profession Shop Keeper
First Debut Not Known
Instagram Click Here
Wife Name/ Spouse Married
Physical Status
Age 67 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 160 cm
  • In meters – 1.60 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5’3″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 70 kg
  • In Pounds- 120 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1953
Birth Place Ahmedabad, Gujrat, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name Private School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Not Known
Family Profile
Father Name Damodardas Mulchand Modi
Mother Name Heeraben Modi
Siblings 6 Brothers & 1 Sister
Career
Source Of Income Shop Keeper
Appeared In Vice president for AIFPSDF
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

  There isn't any information on the educational qualifications of his teacher.

In his profession, he's an employee of a shop working in Ahmedabad, India and he is also the vice-president of AIFPSDF (All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation).

There is no information on Prahlad Modi's Networth income.

