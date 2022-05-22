Pramod Boro Wiki, Age, Education, Wife, Photo, Lifestyle, Biography Ana More

Biography of Pramod Bo Wiki : Promod Boro, a well-known Indian politician, has been a United People’s Party Liberal since 25 February 2020. He was also the former president for the ABSU (All Bodo Students Union), district in Bodoland Territorial region. He is the son Ghanashyam Boro. In 2009, he was elected president of the BODO Student Association. He has been a regular volunteer for society since he was elected President of the Bodo Student Union.

Who’s Pramod Boro?

Promod Boro, an Indian politician, is the president of (UPPL), starting 21 February 2020. He was the former president ABSU and actively participated in all Bodo Students union movements in the Autonomous District in Bodoland Territorial. Shri Pramod Boro is the son of Late Ghanashyam Boro. He was born in Tamulpur, Baksa.

Boro is from a financially difficult family. He faced many problems during school.

Pramod Boro BODO Student Union President

Pramod was elected President of All Bodo Students Union at the Annual Conference at Thelamara in 2009. He has been a dedicated citizen since he was elected President of ABSU. From 2009 to 2020, he was elected president of All Bodo Students Union. He was elected president of UPPL in 2020.

Pramod Boro Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Pramod Boro was born in Tamulpur (Baksa district), Assam, on March 1, 1975. He is now approximately 45 years old as of 2020. His primary education was in his village school. He then went on to Tamulpur HS School to pursue higher education. He graduated from Guwahati College. He worked as a daily worker during college and drove rickshaws.

Pramod Boro Education, Qualification

Promod Boro is from a poor family and faces many challenges during his education. For the primary level, he attended his village school and then went on to Tamulpur High School for higher primary education. After completing his secondary education, he went to Guwahati College to complete his degree. He worked as a daily worker during college and drove rickshaws.

Promod Boro Birth Place

He was born in Tamulpur (Baksa district), Assam.

Promod Boro Lifestyle

Below are the details about the electoral track record of Contested in 1 election.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pramod Boro Nickname Prmod boro Profession Famous Politician Name of the Party President of United People’s Party Liberal Instagram Click Here Wikipedia Click Here Name of the Wife Not known Promod Boro Name for Daughter Not known Physical Status Age 45 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 70 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of birth 1 March 1975 Birthplace Tamulpur, Baksa district, Assam Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian Name of the School HS School, Tamulpur College Name Guwahati College Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Ghanashyam Boro Name of the Mother Home Maker Siblings Not known Career Source of Income Politics Political Carrer Former President of ABSU 2009-2020 Net Worth, Salary Not known Promod Boro Girl Not known Promod Boro House Not known

Promod Boro Wikipedia [Wife Name]

Prmod Boro is an Indian Politician from India. He was also born in Tamulpur (Baksa district), Assam. He is also a president for ABSU 2009-2020.

Promod Boro Family (Mother, Father Name).

Promod was born in Tamulpur in Baksa district in Assam on March 1, 1975. He is a well-known farmer leader who celebrates his birthday each year in March. This article does not mention his father’s name, Ghanashyam Borot mother’s name.

Physical Appearance

Boro is 5′ 7″ tall. After the 12th, he joined politics. She is 72kgs and 165lbs in weight.

Amazing Facts about Pramod Boro

Promod Boro was born and raised in India. As of 2020, he is 45 years old.

He is currently in the spotlight where news spreads all over social media about his election as president of the United People’s Party Liberal.

Boro kept all his personal information secret & stayed away from Social Media.

Promoted Boro Political Career

Pramod Bo He was elected president of the student union after he graduated in 2009.

All Bodo Students Movements Elections at Thelamara, Sonitpur district.

He was the former president for Bodo Student Union between 2009 and 2020.

He is currently the president of United People’s Party Liberal since February 2020.

FAQ about Pramod Boro

Q.1 What Is Pramod Boro?

Ans. Pramod Boro, an Indian politician, was born in Tamulpur (Baksa district), Assam.

Q.2 Who is the President of ABSU?

Ans. Pramod Boro is currently the president of ABSU [All Bodo Student Union strong>

Q.3 What Makes Pramod Boro So Popular Today?

Ans. Promod Boro, an Indian politician, is the president of (UPPL), starting 21 February 2020. He was the former president ABSU and actively participated in all Bodo Students union movements in the Autonomous District in Bodoland Territorial.