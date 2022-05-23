Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Profession, Networth And More

Pranjal Dahiya Biography:– In this blog post we bring every piece of information about Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Pranjal Dahiya Age, Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend, Pranjal Dahiya Profession, Pranjal Dahiya Networth, Etc. The entire information is available within this post. If you’re looking to get all the details then go through this blog post until the bottom of the page.

Pranjal Dahiya Biography [Wiki]

Pranjal Dahiya Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pranjal Dahiya Nickname Pranjal Profession Modal, Dancer, Actress Famous Role Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs Instagram Click Here Boyfriend Name N/A Physical Status Age 24 Year Old Height In centimeters- 168 cm

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Figure 36-26-35 Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 5 May 1996 Birth Place Faridabad, Haryana Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name N/A Qualifications N/A Family Profile Father Name N/A Mother Name N/A Siblings N/A Career Source Of Income Actress, Model Appeared In Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Wikipedia

Pranjal Dahiya was born on 05 May 1996 in Faridabad, Haryana. It is an Indian mod actress and singer in the Haryavani song. She studies at a local private institution in Faridabad. Pranjal Dahiya loves Acting, Traveling, and Riding a bike. The public is awed with the Beautiful Looks and Amazing Personality. She began her career in Haryanvi’s Haryanvi Mashup. Pranjal Dahiya Biography

Pranjal Dahiya Age

As per the DOB of Pranjal Dahiya’s DOB, she’s aged 24.

Pranjal Dahiya Family [Father, Mother, Sister]

Father Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known

Mother Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known

Sister Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend Name

Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Social Media Accounts

Social Media Account Name Followers Link Instagram 200,000 Followers Click Here Facebook 12,000 Followers Click Here Twitter Not Known Click Here

Pranjal Dahiya Favorite Things

Actor Unknown Actress Alia Bhatt Male Singer Guru Randhawa Female Singer Unknown Color Purple Sports Badminton Hobbies Reading Books Destination Dubai, Jaisalmer

Pranjal Dahiya Songs List

Year Song Name Singer Name 2018 Haryanvi Mashup 6 Akki Kalyan 2018 Future Aman 2019 Tokk Vishavjeet Chaudhary 2019 DJ Bajwadungi Ruchika Jangir 2019 Jutti Kali Diler Kharakiya 2019 Kamli Sonia Sharma 2019 DP (Photo) Ashu Sidhu 2019 Mangalgrah Ruchika Jangid 2019 Tokk Masoom Sharma 2019 Jhanjhar Deepak Yadav 2019 Goli Si Lage Somvir Kathurwal 2019 Fire Mardi R Maan 2019 Motto Arvind Jangid 2020 Holi Special Sutli Kamar 2020 Devdas Veer Sahu 2020 Raavan Dikshit Parasher 2020 Fukri Na Maar Binder Danoda 2020 Olhaa Rohit Rawat

FAQ About Pranjal Dahiya Wiki

Q.1 Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. She is a Modal, Dancer, Actress

Q.2 Who is the Boyfriend of Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. Not Known

Q.3 What is the age of Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. 24 Years Old.