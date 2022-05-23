Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Profession, Networth And More

Pranjal Dahiya Biography:– In this blog post we bring every piece of information about Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Pranjal Dahiya Age, Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend, Pranjal Dahiya Profession, Pranjal Dahiya Networth, Etc. The entire information is available within this post. If you’re looking to get all the details then go through this blog post until the bottom of the page.
Pranjal Dahiya Biography [Wiki]
Pranjal Dahiya enjoys performing travel, biking, and riding. The crowd is impressed by his gorgeous looks and stunning personality. He is sponsored also by a few of the protein shakes as well as cosmetics. He began his career with Haryanvi Mashup. Later in 2019 Future, Tok, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamali, DP (photo), Mangalgraha, Jhanjhar, Gol Si Lag, Fire Mardi, and Moto. In 2020, she debuted with her music Holi Special, Devdas, Raavan Fukri Na Maar and Olaha.
Pranjal Dahiya Wiki/BIO
|Real Name
|Pranjal Dahiya
|Nickname
|Pranjal
|Profession
|Modal, Dancer, Actress
|Famous Role
|Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs
|Click Here
|Boyfriend Name
|N/A
|Physical Status
|Age
|24 Year Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Figure
|36-26-35
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Shoe Size
|6 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|5 May 1996
|Birth Place
|Faridabad, Haryana
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|N/A
|College Name
|N/A
|Qualifications
|N/A
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|N/A
|Mother Name
|N/A
|Siblings
|N/A
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Actress, Model
|Appeared In
|Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Pranjal Dahiya Wikipedia
Pranjal Dahiya Age
- As per the DOB of Pranjal Dahiya’s DOB, she’s aged 24.
Pranjal Dahiya Family [Father, Mother, Sister]
- Father Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known
- Mother Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known
- Sister Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known
Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend Name
- Not Known
Pranjal Dahiya Social Media Accounts
|Social Media Account Name
|Followers
|Link
|200,000 Followers
|Click Here
|12,000 Followers
|Click Here
|Not Known
|Click Here
Pranjal Dahiya Favorite Things
|Actor
|Unknown
|Actress
|Alia Bhatt
|Male Singer
|Guru Randhawa
|Female Singer
|Unknown
|Color
|Purple
|Sports
|Badminton
|Hobbies
|Reading Books
|Destination
|Dubai, Jaisalmer
Pranjal Dahiya Songs List
|Year
|Song Name
|Singer Name
|2018
|Haryanvi Mashup 6
|Akki Kalyan
|2018
|Future
|Aman
|2019
|Tokk
|Vishavjeet Chaudhary
|2019
|DJ Bajwadungi
|Ruchika Jangir
|2019
|Jutti Kali
|Diler Kharakiya
|2019
|Kamli
|Sonia Sharma
|2019
|DP (Photo)
|Ashu Sidhu
|2019
|Mangalgrah
|Ruchika Jangid
|2019
|Tokk
|Masoom Sharma
|2019
|Jhanjhar
|Deepak Yadav
|2019
|Goli Si Lage
|Somvir Kathurwal
|2019
|Fire Mardi
|R Maan
|2019
|Motto
|Arvind Jangid
|2020
|Holi Special
|Sutli Kamar
|2020
|Devdas
|Veer Sahu
|2020
|Raavan
|Dikshit Parasher
|2020
|Fukri Na Maar
|Binder Danoda
|2020
|Olhaa
|Rohit Rawat
FAQ About Pranjal Dahiya Wiki
Q.1 Who is Pranjal Dahiya?
Ans. She is a Modal, Dancer, Actress
Q.2 Who is the Boyfriend of Pranjal Dahiya?
Ans. Not Known
Q.3 What is the age of Pranjal Dahiya?
Ans. 24 Years Old.
