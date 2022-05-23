Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Profession, Networth And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Pranjal Dahiya Biography: In this blog post we bring every piece of information about Pranjal Dahiya Biography, Pranjal Dahiya Age, Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend, Pranjal Dahiya Profession, Pranjal Dahiya Networth, Etc. The entire information is available within this post. If you’re looking to get all the details then go through this blog post until the bottom of the page.

Pranjal Dahiya Biography [Wiki]

Pranjal Dahiya enjoys performing travel, biking, and riding. The crowd is impressed by his gorgeous looks and stunning personality. He is sponsored also by a few of the protein shakes as well as cosmetics. He began his career with Haryanvi Mashup. Later in 2019 Future, Tok, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamali, DP (photo), Mangalgraha, Jhanjhar, Gol Si Lag, Fire Mardi, and Moto. In 2020, she debuted with her music Holi Special, Devdas, Raavan Fukri Na Maar and Olaha.

Pranjal Dahiya’s bio she is an actor and model Haryanvi is a part of the world of music. Born on 5 May 1996. His place of birth was Faridabad, Haryana. Pranjal has completed her education in the Home Town School and is about 5 and 6 inches in height. She has over 200,000 users on Instagram.

Pranjal Dahiya was born on 05 May 1996 in Faridabad, Haryana. It is an Indian Modal actress and singer in the Haryavani song. She studies at a private school in the local area located in Faridabad. Pranjal Dahiya loves Acting, Traveling, and Riding a bike. The public is awed at her Beautiful Looks and Amazing Personality. She began her career with Haryanvi Mashup 6.

Pranjal Dahiya, an Indian model and actress. Model. She hails born in the Haryanvi Music Industry. Pranjal Dahiya Birthday is on 05 May 1996. She was born and raised within Faridabad, Haryana. She graduated from school at Her townPranjal Dahiya. She is tall lady who stands 5’6″. She is well-known on Instagram with over 200000 followers.

Pranjal Dahiya Wiki/BIO

Real Name Pranjal Dahiya
Nickname Pranjal
Profession Modal, Dancer, Actress
Famous Role Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend Name N/A
Physical Status
Age 24 Year Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 168 cm
  • In meters1.68 m 1.68 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Figure 36-26-35
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 5 May 1996
Birth Place Faridabad, Haryana
Nationality Indian
School Name N/A
College Name N/A
Qualifications N/A
Family Profile
Father Name N/A
Mother Name N/A
Siblings N/A
Career
Source Of Income Actress, Model
Appeared In Took, DJ Bajwadungi, Jutti Kali, Kamli Songs
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Wikipedia

Pranjal Dahiya was born on 05 May 1996 in Faridabad, Haryana. It is an Indian mod actress and singer in the Haryavani song. She studies at a local private institution in Faridabad. Pranjal Dahiya loves Acting, Traveling, and Riding a bike. The public is awed with the Beautiful Looks and Amazing Personality. She began her career in Haryanvi’s Haryanvi Mashup. Pranjal Dahiya Biography

Pranjal Dahiya Age

  • As per the DOB of Pranjal Dahiya’s DOB, she’s aged 24.

Pranjal Dahiya Family [Father, Mother, Sister]

  • Father Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known
  • Mother Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known
  • Sister Name Of Pranjal Dahiya Is Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Boyfriend Name

  • Not Known

Pranjal Dahiya Social Media Accounts

Social Media Account Name Followers Link
Instagram 200,000 Followers Click Here
Facebook 12,000 Followers Click Here
Twitter Not Known Click Here

Pranjal Dahiya Favorite Things

Actor Unknown
Actress Alia Bhatt
Male Singer Guru Randhawa
Female Singer Unknown
Color Purple
Sports Badminton
Hobbies Reading Books
Destination Dubai, Jaisalmer

Pranjal Dahiya Songs List

Year Song Name Singer Name
2018 Haryanvi Mashup 6 Akki Kalyan
2018 Future Aman
2019 Tokk Vishavjeet Chaudhary
2019 DJ Bajwadungi Ruchika Jangir
2019 Jutti Kali Diler Kharakiya
2019 Kamli Sonia Sharma
2019 DP (Photo) Ashu Sidhu
2019 Mangalgrah Ruchika Jangid
2019 Tokk Masoom Sharma
2019 Jhanjhar Deepak Yadav
2019 Goli Si Lage Somvir Kathurwal
2019 Fire Mardi R Maan
2019 Motto Arvind Jangid
2020 Holi Special Sutli Kamar
2020 Devdas Veer Sahu
2020 Raavan Dikshit Parasher
2020 Fukri Na Maar Binder Danoda
2020 Olhaa Rohit Rawat

FAQ About Pranjal Dahiya Wiki

Q.1 Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. She is a Modal, Dancer, Actress

Q.2 Who is the Boyfriend of Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. Not Known

Q.3 What is the age of Pranjal Dahiya?

Ans. 24 Years Old.

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

