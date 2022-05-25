Priyanka Singh Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Family, Net Worth And More

In this article, we discuss about Priyanka Singh. Telugu Actress who is an Indian film actress and models from India. Priyanka Singh was born and was raised within Hyderabad, Telangana. She has appeared in a number of Telugu film productions. She has a role in the upcoming comedy romantic, and entertainer film. She also has a role in Tamil films. If you have more information about Priyanka Singh’s Biography, Wiki Instagram, Boyfriend’s Name, Facebook latest photos, photos of family members which are provided below.

Who is Priyanka Singh Telugu Actress (Wikipedia, Biography)

Priyanka Singh is an Indian Actress , who is a part of mostly Telugu films. Priyanka is is from Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Her birthplace was and raised into Hyderabad, Telangana. Now , she is contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Nagarjuna was the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. According to reports, Priyanka Singh’s age is at present 25 years old at the time of 2021. She adheres to her Hindu religion. Her birthday is on 22 November 1995. She will be playing the character in the coming comedy and romantic film.

Priyanka Singh Wiki (Bio, Age, Birth Place)

Priyanka Singh was born the 22nd of November 1995. She was born in Hyderabad, Telangana and now her age is 25 at the time of 2021. Her acting debut was in the series “Jabardasth” and she made her film debut in the film “Balakrishnudu” 2017. She is now contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Nagarjuna was the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. She was a part of the primarily Telugu film industry. Learn more about Priyanka Wiki. Continue reading this article right now.

Priyanka Singh Wiki, Height, Birthday

Real Name Priyanka Singh Nick Name Priyanka Profession Actress, Model Famous film Balakrishnudu (2017) Boyfriend Name N/A Physical Status Age 25 Years Height 5′ 4″ Weight 55 Kg (Approx) Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 22 November 1995 Birth Place Hyderabad, Telangana Zodiac sign Not Know Nationality Indian School Name Not Know College Name Not Know Qualifications Graduated Family Profile Father Name Not Know Mother Name Not Know Siblings Akshay Verma (Actor) Career Source Of Income Movies, Acting Appeared In Movies Net Worth, Salary Not Know

Physical Appearance

She is now an contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Nagarjuna was the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Priyanka Singh’s height of 5 four inches tall and 163 centimetres weight is 55 kgs (Approx) in addition to 121 lbs. According to sources her age, she is 25 years old as 2021. She adheres to an Hindu religion. The date of her birth is the 22nd of November 1995.

Priyanka Singh (Education, Personal Information)

Priyanka has been a Indian film actress from the Telugu film industry. The details of her education are not listed in the article. She graduated from college. She began her acting career in the show on television “Jabardasth” and she made her debut film debut on the movie “Balakrishnudu” 2017. if you are looking for more information about Priyanka Wiki, read this article and get the entire details here.

Priyanka Singh Family (Mother, Father, Sibling Name)

Her birth date was 23 November at Hyderabad, Telangana. The girl is celebrated as a birthday girl every year during November. The name of her father and mother’s name weren’t mentioned in this article. We also have additional information about the details of her Lover Name, Love Story and more details on this page.

Priyanka Singh Love Story, Affair (Boyfriend, Husband Name)

Everyone who is die-hard admirers of Priyanka who are all candidates to keep reading this article and are aware of her Love Story relationship, affair, Boyfriend Name, and other details on this page. According to an Social Media report, she was not married. If you have information regarding Priyanka Telugu Actress’s personal contact number , then read on this article.

Some Amazing Facts About Priyanka Singh

Her name is Indian film actress from the Telugu film industry.

She will be playing the character in the comedy film, romantic film, entertainer.

The net worth and salary of Priyanka’s isn’t available on this page.

She is a dog lover.

