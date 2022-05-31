Rahul Subramanian (Comedian) Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Profession, Girlfriend, Career, Net Worth And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Rahul Subramanian is a well-known Standup comedian and an artist. He came out to Celebrity as part of YouTube Comedy channel Random Chickibum. He was the creator of his own Amazon Prime comedy special Kal Main Udega.

Real Name Rahul Subramanian
Nickname Rahul
Profession Comedian and Entertainer
Famous For Random Chikibum Show
Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 32 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 190 cm
  • In meters, 1.90 m is 1.90 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’10”
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 65 kg
  • In Pounds- 143 lbs
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8.5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 10 May 1988
Birth Place Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac sign Taurus
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
Qualifications BE., MBA (Marketing)
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Sister Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Stand up Comedy
Appeared In
Net Worth, Salary 2 lacs per month
Body Measurements Chest: 44 Inches
Waist: 32 Inches
Biceps: 38 Inches

A few undiscovered details regarding Rahul Subramanian

  • Does Rahul Subramanian smoke ? : No
  • Is Rahul Subramanian drinking alcohol ? : No
  • The name of the father of Chammak’s isn’t listed yet.
  • He is a pure vegetarian.
  • He began his comedy career with his Youtube Comedy channel Random Chikibum.

