Rajat Sharma Wiki, (Jyotika Dilaik Fiance), Age, Height, Engaged, Family, Career, Net Worth And More

Rajat Sharma Wiki:- Rajat Sharma is a famous Model as well as a Social Media Influencer, and Digital Creator. She is well-known in the nation for her attractive style. Rajat began her modeling career by using social media platforms such as Instagram. He started posting his extravagant modeling photos and videos. He is known for his engagement to Jyotika Dilaik. Jyotika Dilaik is a well-known Indian YouTuber, and is the sister of an popular Indian actress. If you have more information about Rajat Sharma’s Wiki, Biography age, family Height, Weight, Serials, Pictures and more, continue to read this post.

Rajat Sharma Wikipedia (Age, Home Town)

Rajat Born and raised in India. His birth date isn’t stated on this site as his birth date is not mentioned. His age ranges from 33 to 34 approximately. He completed his schooling in his home town. His credentials aren’t well known however, he is highly educated. He is a Hindu.

Rajat began his modeling career using social media platforms such as Instagram. He began uploading his stunning modeling photos and videos. In a brief time his popularity grew to a large fan base. His father’s name and mother’s name are mentioned on the website. For all fans, read this article to learn everything about his life.

Who is the Girlfriend of Rajat Sharma?

Rajat Sharma is a professional Model Social Media Influencer, Model as well as a Digital Artist. The name of his girlfriend is Jyotika Dilaik. He was married to Jyotika Dilaik who is an infamous Indian YouTuber, who produces YouTube videos and posts them to her channel on YouTube. The actress is also the sibling of an famous Indian actress who was in Shakti and as Big Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik.

Rajat Sharma Mother, Father Name

Rajat is a native of India and raised to India. He completed his education in his native town. His qualifications are not well-known however he has a high school education. He is an experienced Model as well as a Social Media Influencer also known as Digital Creator. The name of his father and Mother’s Name have not been mentioned. If you are familiar with the story of his love affair, and other details, then continue reading this Page.

Rajat Sharma Wiki/BIO

Real Name Rajat Sharma Nickname Rajat Profession Model, Social Media Influencer and Digital Creator Marital Status Engaged Fiancee Name Jyotika Dilaik Children Name None Physical Status Age (Approx.) 33 years (Approx.) Height (Approx.) Not Available Weight (Approx.) Not Available Measurement (Approx.) Not Available Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size Not Available Personal Information Date of Birth Not Available Birth Place India Zodiac Sign Not Available Religion Not Available Nationality Indian School Name Not Available College Name Not Available Qualifications Not Available Family Profile Father Name Not Available Mother Name Not Available Cousin Sister Not Available Career Appeared In Modeling Net Worth, Salary Not Available

Who is Rajat Sharma?

Rajat is a native of India and was raised into India. The date of his birth isn’t specified as he is aged 33 roughly. He completed his schooling in his home town. His credentials aren’t well known however he has a good education. The religion he follows is Hindu.

Rajat began his modeling career through social media platforms like Instagram. He began posting his extravagant model photos and videos. Within a short time the actor gained a massive following of fans. If you have more information about Rajat Sharma’s Wiki Biography Age, Family and Height, Weight Serials, Pictures and More, then keep by reading the article.

Rajat Sharma Relationship Status (Affair, Girlfriend, Fiancee)

Rajat is a well-known Model, Social Media Influencer as well as a Digital Artist. Rajat is famous for his fiancée who’s name is Jyotika Dilaik. They are well-known Indian YouTuber as well as the sister of an well-known Indian actress. His status as a couple is engaged. If you have a clue about his love story, relationship and relationship status, then continue reading this Page.

Rajat Sharma Physical Appearance

Rajat’s weight and height are not listed. His body measurements aren’t available. He is beautiful with black eyes and black hair. He got into Actor and Modeling in his high school. Model YouTuber, influencer, and social media celebrity.

What is the Rajat Sharma Instagram Official Account?

Rajat is an influencer, model and social media celebrity. Rajat is also the Official Instagram Account which is provided to below. His Instagram account has a million followers and many posts are added the following to his Instagram account as of this moment. If you are interested in reading Rajat Sharma Instagram new story continue reading this article and then follow this link below.

Instagram Link – Click Here

What is the Rajat Sharma Twitter Account

He is a model, influencer , and social media celebrity. His official Twitter account URL and Direct Link is provided below. These are the People Search for Rajat Sharma Twitter Account given to us in the following paragraphs. In the time of his tweets, his Twitter account had many followers. If you are interested in knowing more about his Twitter information, then read our article and get all the details here.

Twitter Link – Click Here

FAQ About Rajat Sharma Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Fiancee of Rajat Sharma?

Ans. Jyotika Dilaik.

Q.2 Who is Rajat Sharma?

Ans. He is a Model, Social Media Influencer and Digital Creator.

Q.3 What is the age of Rajat Sharma?

ans. His age is around 33 in 2021.