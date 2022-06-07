Rajesh Das IPS Biodata [Harassment Case] – Wiki, Age, Biography, Wikipedia, Family, Profession And More

Wiki of Rajesh Das Wiki Of Rajesh Das Biodata Biography In this article, we discuss Rajesh Das’s role as a special Director General of Police (law and order). According to media reports that a harassment complaint was filed is filed against DGP Rajesh Das Tamil Nadu Government has set up an inquiry panel. Today, we discuss Rajesh Das DGP Wiki, Biodata Birthdate, Wife Height, Age Lifestyle, Wife’s Name, Children’s Name, the Latest news Biography, and many more.

Who Is Rajesh Das IPS?

Rajesh Das is a special director general of the police (law and order). According to Latest news, DGP Das has been strongly accused of sexual harassment by an female DGP.

DGP Rajesh Das Biodata

Rajesh Das was born in Tamil Nadu and now he is 57 at the time of 2021. According to reports in the media, Tamilnadu Woman DGP alleges DGP Rajesh Das was harassed. Now she has filed FIR with Rajesh Das DGP. The name of his father is Pranabandhu Das, his mother’s name is not listed as of yet. We’ll soon complete the update DGP Rajesh Das Family Information.

DGP Rajesh Das Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

The famous DGP Rajesh Das was born in Tamil Nadu, India. His age is 57 in 2020. He attended school at a local private school. He comes from a Middle-Class family.

Rajesh Das IPS Birth Place

The man was born in Tamil Nadu, India. It isn’t the only incident of harassment for an IPS officer from Tamil Nadu. In August of 2018, the Tamil Nadu Women’s Superintendent of Police accuses S. Murugan, the then joint director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of harassing him. In the following months the internal committee set up under the direction of DGP Officer of the level Laxmi Prasad. The victim later was referred to for the High Court for the case.

Rajesh Das Lifestyle/Biodata – Career

Now, He is a DGP of Tamil Nadu State.

Rajesh Das Family Details [Criminal Record] Phone Number

Soon after, A woman IPS officer filed a complaint against DGP Rajesh Das for harassment.

Rajesh Das Property Details (Personal Wealth Rank)

Rajesh Das IPS Pincode – Wiki/BIO

Rajesh Das Wikipedia [Wife Name]

raajesh daas is the special director general of police. He was from Tamil Nadu, India. He begins his career as a police officer.

Rajesh Das Family (Mother, Father Name)

The birthplace of Rajesh Das was from Chennai, Tamilnadu. The renowned Police Officer celebrates his birthday every year during the month of October 5th. The name of his father is Pranabandhu Das, and his mother’s name isn’t mentioned in this article.

Rajesh Das Education, Carrer

Rajesh completed his education in a private institution and the name of the school is not yet available.

Rajesh Das Physical Appearance

DGP Rajesh’s size is five 7 inches tall. His weight is about 90 kgs and 198lbs.

Some Amazing Facts About Rajesh Das DGP Biography

DGP Rajesh Das Born & raised in India. He is 57 years old in 2020.

He is currently in the news when news broke about his Woman IPS officer complaint against him over the harassment.

Rajesh Das IPS kept his all personal data private and never accessed Social Media.

FAQ About SP Rajesh Das IPS Singham

Q.1 What Is The Nick Name Of Rajesh Das?

Ans. The nickname or the actual title for Rajesh Das.

Q.2 Which Political Party Supports Rajesh Das?

Ans. BJP political party is in support of Rajesh Das.

Q.3 What Is The Age of Rajesh Das?

Ans. The age of Rajesh Das is 57.

Q.4 Is There Any Criminal Record Was Found Against Rajesh Das?

Ans. There was none. criminal record found on Rajesh Das.

Q.5 What Is The Net Worth Income Of Rajesh Das?

Ans. The net worth for Rajesh Das is 25,00,000.

Q.6 Rajesh Das IPS Biography Ki Wife Ka Kya Naam Hai?

Ans. Rajesh Das Ki Wife Ka Naam ka koi update nahi hai.