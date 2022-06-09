Rajvee Gandhi Wiki [Tik-Tok Star], Biography, Age, Height, Career, Parents, Boyfriend And More

In this article, we discuss Rajvee Gandhi. Gandhi is a well-known Tik Tok model, actor as well as actress and Social media influencer. She is famous as a lip-sync artist., funny or romantic video. Social media accounts on her have a huge fan base with millions of followers.She posted cute beautiful and adorable photos on Instagram. Let’s discuss Rajvee Gandhi’s Wiki, Biography and Age Height, Bio, Sister boyfriend, Family & More.

Who is Rajvee Gandhi? (Tik Tok Star)

Rajvee is a well-known Tik Tok Artist, Model as well as an Influencer, and Lip Sync Artist and Dancer . She was born on the 16th of November 1998. She was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She attended schooling in Mumbai. Following that, she began modeling and was a part of auditions for Movies and television Serials. If you’re looking for more information follow this article and then check Rajvee Gandhi Wiki latest photos, Instagram Reels, Family information in this article. For all fans, read this article to learn everything in this Page.

Rajvee Gandhi Wiki, Bio, Age, Lifestyle

Rajvee Gandhi was born on 16 November 1998. Following that, she completed her education at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India and then completed her college studies in Mumbai. Following that, she began modeling and auditioning for Movies as well as TV Serials. She is known as the Tik Tok Star who share lip-sync videos via the Instagram account. Learn more about the Biography of Tik Tok Star here.

Rajvee Gandhi is a well-known model and TikTok celebrity. She is a well-known Indian TikTok celebrity. She adheres to the Hindu faith and has huge fan base in India. Her popularity is due to her romantic and dance videos. People are enjoying her funny or romantic clips. Rajvee also has the Ace Tik Tok Comedian badge.

Rajvee Gandhi Wiki/BIO

Real Name Rajvee Gandhi Nickname Rajvee Profession Tik Tok, Model, Social Media Influencer Famous For TikTok Videos Boyfriend/Husband Name Not yet known Physical Status Age 22 Years Height (Approx.) In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 meters

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight (Approx.) In Kilograms- 57 kg

In Pounds- 125 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Blonde Personal Information Date of Birth 16 November 1998 Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduated Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Social Media Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary 20 Lakh (Approx.)

Rajvee Gandhi Family (Mother, Father Name)

Rajvee is born on the 16th of November, 1998 , in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Mumbai girl is celebrated her birthday on November 16 every year. Today, Rajvee age is 22 at the time of her birthday in 2020. She is Professional Tik Tok Star, Actress, Social Influencer. The details of her parents are not publicly available. If you are looking for Rajvee Gandhi Wiki or Tik Tok Star Biography Then keep reading this article to learn the personal details of her that are listed on the page.

Physical Appearance

Rajvee’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. She began modeling shortly after her graduation. Her weight ranges from the 57-pound mark and 125 pounds. The measurement of her figure isn’t available.

Rajvee Gandhi Net Worth

Rajvee’s Net Worth is 20 Lakh. The majority of the income of Rajvee comes from acting, modeling, and sponsorships of various brands. Rajvee’s earnings from the year are yet to be determined however, she is likely to get a raise in salary, like that of 2020. We are in the process of revising Rajvee’s earnings so be sure to check back in the near future.

Rajvee Gandhi Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

According to information, Rajvee marital status is single. The name of her boyfriend is not stated. The news source isn’t verified yet however we will provide the current information. If you want to be a part of a lovers, continue reading this article and get the entire details in this article.

Some Amazing Facts About Rajvee Gandhi

Rajvee and her husband started the company’s own Tik-Tok account and then she began Funny Romantic videos. She has Millions of Followers on Instagram. Rajvee is a lover of her mother and her mom a lot. She is a lover of traveling, dancing and always wants to meet new people

Favourite

She also was awarded TikTok authentic tags.

Does She Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Tattoos She Loves

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “No”, She Eats and follows her Veg Diet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ CSGXdPVtCSk/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link

Favourite Food – Chocolate, Panni Puri

Favourite Actor – Tiger Shroff

Favourite Colour – Black, Red

Favourite Place – Mumbai

Favourite Singer – Neha Kakkar

Favourite Actress – Not Known

Hobbies – Traveling

