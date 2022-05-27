Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts

Ranjeeta Sharma, IPS Biography: You already know, Ranjeeta is the most well-known Indian IPS officer and there are a lot of people who follow her on her social accounts. On this site, we provide details about her private life as well as her health information, similar to her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth and other details you’d like to be aware of.
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Sword of Honor Award
Ranjeeta Sharma was the first female IPS to receive the Sword of Honor award from the Ministry of Home Affairs during her education.
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband
|Real Name
|Ranjeeta Sharma IPS
|Nickname
|Ranjeeta
|Profession
|Indian IPS Officer
|Famous For
|Sword of Honor award
|Go Below
|Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|Not Known
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|8 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Local School
|College Name
|Local College
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Satish Sharma
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Uncle
|Advocate Sudhir Sharma
|Children Name
|Not Known
|Career
|Income Source
|Government Servant
|Appear In
|As IPS Officer
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Biography/Wikipedia
Ranjeeta Sharma was born in village Dahina, India. In her profession, she’s an Indian IPS officer. She got Rank 130 in CSE 2018 in Chanakya IAS. She has completed her studies at the local school and college in the village of Dahina, India. She was selected for the Indian Police Services. The selection was the sixth time. She was a Job for 10 years from 2006 until 2016. She was awarded her IPS Association Sword of Honor 2021. The name of her father is Satish Sharma, and her mother’s name isn’t well-known.
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Personal Life & Career
- Ranjeeta was born in India.
- As a profession, she’s an Indian Police Officer.
- Ranjeeta Sharma was the first female IPS to receive the Sword of Honor award.
- They are officers from this year’s IPS batch.
- This award is presented upon the completion of an outdoor learning.
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Husband/Boyfriend & Family
|Ranjeeta Husband/Boyfriend Name
|Not Known
|Ranjeeta Father’s Name
|Satish Sharma
|Ranjeeta Mother’s Name
|Not Known
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Biography/Wiki
Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Profession & Networth Income
- As a profession, she’s an Indian IPS Officer
- Her Networth Income is Not Known.
FAQ About Ranjeeta Ratan
Q.1 Who Is Ranjeeta Ratan?
Ans. Ranjeeta Ratan is an Indian IPS Officer
Q.2 What Is the Name Of Ranjeeta Ratan Husband?
Ans. Her name and the name of her spouse are not publicly known.
