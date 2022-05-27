It's Time To Think About Words

Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Networth And Facts

Ranjeeta Sharma, IPS Biography: You already know, Ranjeeta is the most well-known Indian IPS officer and there are a lot of people who follow her on her social accounts. On this site, we provide details about her private life as well as her health information, similar to her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth and other details you’d like to be aware of.

Ranjeeta Sharma IPS Sword of Honor Award

Ranjeeta Sharma was the first female IPS to receive the Sword of Honor award from the Ministry of Home Affairs during her education.

Real Name Ranjeeta Sharma IPS
Nickname Ranjeeta
Profession Indian IPS Officer
Famous For Sword of Honor award
Instagram Go Below
Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age Not Known
Height
  • In centimeters- 175 cm
  • In meters, 1.75 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.10
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 68 kg
  • In Pounds- 125 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth Not Known
Birth Place India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Local College
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Satish Sharma
Mother Name Not Known
Uncle Advocate Sudhir Sharma
Children Name Not Known
Career
Income Source Government Servant
Appear In As IPS Officer
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Ranjeeta Sharma was born in village Dahina, India. In her profession, she’s an Indian IPS officer. She got Rank 130 in CSE 2018 in Chanakya IAS. She has completed her studies at the local school and college in the village of Dahina, India. She was selected for the Indian Police Services. The selection was the sixth time. She was a Job for 10 years from 2006 until 2016. She was awarded her IPS Association Sword of Honor 2021. The name of her father is Satish Sharma, and her mother’s name isn’t well-known.

  • Ranjeeta was born in India.
  • As a profession, she’s an Indian Police Officer.
  • Ranjeeta Sharma was the first female IPS to receive the Sword of Honor award.
  • They are officers from this year’s IPS batch.
  • This award is presented upon the completion of an outdoor learning.

Ranjeeta Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Ranjeeta Father’s Name Satish Sharma
Ranjeeta Mother’s Name Not Known

  • As a profession, she’s an Indian IPS Officer
  • Her Networth Income is Not Known.

FAQ About Ranjeeta Ratan

Q.1 Who Is Ranjeeta Ratan?

Ans. Ranjeeta Ratan is an Indian IPS Officer

Q.2 What Is the Name Of Ranjeeta Ratan Husband?

Ans. Her name and the name of her spouse are not publicly known.

