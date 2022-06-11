It's Time To Think About Words

Revathy Sampath Biography (Actress) – Wiki, Age, Movies, Instagram, Songs, Photoshoot, Film And More
Revathy Sampath is an Indian Actress. She’s aged 27. She was the first actress to make an appearance with Patnagarh in year 2019. The actress is also an advocate and psychologist. She completed her master’s degree in psychology at KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Revathy Sampath was also involved in a short film called Waft, which debuted in the year of 2018. The film is written by Vishnu Udayan, the lead part was played by Syju John, Sampath, and Ashish Shashidhar.

Revathy Sampath Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Since her early years she loved watching films and performing. It was 1994. She started her acting career as an actress. She then took her move to acting. Acting world.

She is an acclaimed Indian Actress. She also made it into the Tollywood industry in her film Patnagarh. She played the lead character in the movie Weft in the year of 2018. The acting she did in the films was is well-liked by the audience, and soon people began looking for Revathi. Revathi has also been a seasoned model, who has been in numerous ramp walk shows. Additionally, Revathy Sampath is a excellent psychologist partner in Ateeq Syed College.

Revathy Sampath Family, Father, Mother

Revathy Sampath’s father’s name was Sampath Kumar S, as the name of her mother’s maiden name is Priya Sampath. She’s not yet married. There aren’t any details regarding her life and boyfriends.

Revathy Sampath Height, age, weight Appearance

Revathy Sampath is 27 years old. Her height is at 168 Cm and her weight of 55kg. Revathy Sampath Eye and hair color is black. Her body measurements aren’t available, but in the near future we will be update the information.

Real Name Revathy Sampath
Also Known as Revathy
Profession Actor, Singer
Famous For Acting Weft 2018
Hobbies Singing, Listening Music and Dance
Tattoo Not Known
Physical Status
Age 27-year-old
Height 168 Cm
Weight 55kg
Body Measurement Not Known
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth July 28, 1994
Birth Place Thiruvananthapuram, India
Zodiac sign Leo
Religion Not Known
Current City Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Thiruvananthapuram, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore
Qualifications Graduated / BSc. Psychology
Family Profile
Father Name Sampath Kumar S
Mother Name Priya Sampath
Brother Name Not Known
Sister Name Not Known
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Girlfriends Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Acting
Appeared In Not Known
Net Worth $1 million
Debut Weft – 2018
Patnagarh – 2019
Social Sites
Facebook CLICK HERE
Twitter CLICK HERE
Instagram CLICK HERE

Revathy Sampath Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Revathy Sampath’s net worth is not yet calculated. Her Source of Income is Acting. If we discover any other source of income , we will add it here. We will give full details of the Revathy Sampath biography, Wikipedia and Career career, and profession.

Revathy Sampath Career, Qualification, Education

She finished her education after that she enrolled at Coimbatore’s KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, and was awarded a Graduated BSc. Psychology.

Revathy Sampath Lesser Known Facts

  • She took part in a metoo moment by accusing 14 individuals in June 2021. She belongs to the Indian film industry.
  • The actress is very active on Instagram with 600k followers.
  • Revathy Sampath also is an Atheist woman.
  • In 2016, she took part in The Miss Indywood pageant show. She was 2nd runner-up.

Revathy Sampath Movies

  • Waft (short) – 2018 (Role: Dr. Annie)
  • Patnagarh – 2019

FAQ’s About Revathy Sampath Biography

Q. Does Revathy Sampath drink alcohol?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Who is Revathy Sampath?

ans. She is an Indian Actress who has worked in the Malayalam Film Indust

