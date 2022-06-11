Revathy Sampath Biography (Actress) – Wiki, Age, Movies, Instagram, Songs, Photoshoot, Film And More

Revathy Sampath is an Indian Actress. She’s aged 27. She was the first actress to make an appearance with Patnagarh in year 2019. The actress is also an advocate and psychologist. She completed her master’s degree in psychology at KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore. Revathy Sampath was also involved in a short film called Waft, which debuted in the year of 2018. The film is written by Vishnu Udayan, the lead part was played by Syju John, Sampath, and Ashish Shashidhar.

Revathy Sampath Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Revathy Sampath Family, Father, Mother

Revathy Sampath Height, age, weight Appearance

Real Name Revathy Sampath Also Known as Revathy Profession Actor, Singer Famous For Acting Weft 2018 Hobbies Singing, Listening Music and Dance Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 27-year-old Height 168 Cm Weight 55kg Body Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth July 28, 1994 Birth Place Thiruvananthapuram, India Zodiac sign Leo Religion Not Known Current City Ooty, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Thiruvananthapuram, India Nationality Indian School Name Local School College Name KSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore Qualifications Graduated / BSc. Psychology Family Profile Father Name Sampath Kumar S Mother Name Priya Sampath Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Girlfriends Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth $1 million Debut Weft – 2018

Revathy Sampath Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Revathy Sampath Career, Qualification, Education

Revathy Sampath Lesser Known Facts

She took part in a metoo moment by accusing 14 individuals in June 2021. She belongs to the Indian film industry.

The actress is very active on Instagram with 600k followers.

Revathy Sampath also is an Atheist woman.

In 2016, she took part in The Miss Indywood pageant show. She was 2nd runner-up.

Revathy Sampath Movies

Waft (short) – 2018 (Role: Dr. Annie)

Patnagarh – 2019

FAQ’s About Revathy Sampath Biography

