By Erika Noise
Ritu Rathee Taneja Biography (Pilot), Wiki, Age, Husband, Career, Latest News, Photos, Income And More
You have reached the right place if you’re looking for Ritu Rathee Taneja Pilot Bioography, Age, Family Boyfriend Net worth, Affair Height, Weight, Ritu Rathee Taneja Wikipedia. We have all the information about Ritu Rathee Taneja Lifestyle. Cars, Favorite Foods and Colors. All Ritu Rathee Taneja fans, please continue reading our article.

Ritu Taneja Biography (Age. Date of Birth. Hometown).

Ritu Rathee Taneja, an Indian pilot, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She was born in Gurugram (India) on 20/11/1990. Indigo Airlines’ most famous pilot is Ritu Rathee Taneja. Ritu Rathee Tanneja is 31 years old. Below are all details about Ritu Rathee Tahneja Biography.

Ritu Rathee Taneja Pilot Wiki, Lifestyle (Height, Figure)

She was also the creator of the Flying Beast Youtube Channel. She was born in Gurugram (India). She is a professional pilot in Indigo Airlines. For more information, please continue reading this article.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Ritu Rathee Taneja
Nickname VachuRitu
Profession Pilot, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur
Instagram Click Here
Name of Husband Gaurav Taneja
Physical Status
Age 31 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 170 cm
  • In meters – 1.7m
  • In Feet Inches-5’7″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 55 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 4 US
Personal Information
Date of birth 20 November 1990
Birthplace Gurugram, India
Nationality Indian
Name of the School N/A
Name of the College St. Stephen’s College
Qualifications Graduation
Family Profile
Father Name N/A
Name of the Mother N/A
Siblings N/A
Career
Source of Income Pilot, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur
Appeared in
Net Worth, Salary 1-2 Crore.

Ritu Rathee Taneja Family – Father, Mother, Brother and Sister

She is an Indian pilot, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She was born in Gurugram in India in 1988. She is the daughter of a Gurugram businessman. She was 31 years old when she got married to Gaurav Taneja Air India Aircraft pilot. We have her personal information, so please continue to read the article.

DOB 20 November 1990
Age 31 Years Old
Born Place Gurugram
Nationality Indian
Hometown Gurugram, India
Religion Hindu
Hobbies Dance, listen to Sufi, and Gym

Ritu Rathee Taneja Married. Love Story (Affair). Husband Name

You have reached the right place if you are looking for Ritu Rathee Taneja Boyfriend name, Ritu Rathee Taneja Husbandname, Affair. We have all the information about Ritu Rathee Tanesja that we have provided below.

Affair Gaurav Taneja
Married Status Married
Name of Husband Gaurav Taneja
Name of your boyfriend Gaurav Taneja
Name of the Daughter Chiklu
Best friend N/A

Ritu Rathee Taneja Net worth 2021 (Income

You have reached the right place if you are looking for Ritu Rathee Tanesja Income and Net Worth. We have all the information about Ritu Rathee Tanesja, which we provide below

  • Ritu Rathee Taneja Net Worth Estimated 1.5 Crore.

Ritu Taneja Favorite 2021 Food, Actors, Songs, Actresses

You have reached the right place if Ritu Rathee Tanesja’s Favorite Food, Favorite Actors, Favorite Movie, Favorite Song, or Favorite Music is listed. We have all the information about Ritu Rathee Tanesja. All Ritu Rathee Taneja fans, please continue reading our article. Visit our Site to Find Famous TV Serial Producer Ruchika Kakapoor Biography.

Favorite Food Junk Food
Favorite Actor N/A
Favorite Actress N/A
Favorite film N/A
Favorite Singer N/A
Favorite song N/A

Ritu Taneja Instagram Account (New story)

Ritu Rathee Taneja has 1m Instagram followers, which is huge. She posted approximately 196 Instagram posts.

Amazing Facts about Ritu Rathee Taneja

  • Is Ritu Rathee a Taneja smoker?- No.
  • Is Ritu Rathee Taneja a drinker? No
  • Ritu Rathee Taneja, a professional pilot.
  • She is a lover of dogs.
  • She is also very possessive and emotionally driven.

FAQ: More about Tv Actress Ritu Taneja

Q. How old is Ritu Rathee Taneja in 2021?

Ans. Ritu Rathee Taneja Age 31 Years old in 2021.

Q. How much does Ritu Rathee Taneja Pilot earn?

Ans. Rathee Taneja Monthly Income of 1.5 Crore Estimated.

Q. Which Ritu Rathee Taneja Husband Names?

Ans. Ritu Rathee Taneja is Gaurav Taneja.

Q. Ritu Rathee Taneja Boyfriend.

Ans. Ritu Rathee Taneja Boyfriend Name Gaurav Taneja.

 

