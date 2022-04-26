Robbie Savage Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Wife, Family, Net Worth & More

Robbie Savage Wiki:– This article we’re discussing Robbie Savage is a professional footballer who was midfielder. He played mostly as a midfielder beginning as a young player for Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra after being released to the Old Trafford club. The birth of his son was on October 18, 1974 at Wrexham, United Kingdom. If you want to know his personal information about his life, then you should go through this article. This article will present all the information that is similar to Robbie Savage Wiki, Robbie Savage Bio Net Worth Family, Age facts, career, Height and Weight, Date Of Birth and Lifestyle Father, Mother and other details you would like to be aware of.

Robbie Savage Wikipedia (Profession, Age, Lifestyle)

Robbie Savage was born 18 October 1974 in Wrexham, United Kingdom, professional footballer who was a midfielder. His career was mostly as a midfielder beginning as a young player for Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra when he was released from his former club Old Trafford club. He’s 47 years old. The football player is professional. The details of his family, such as father’s name, mother’s name, brother name girlfriend name, wife’s name. If you want to read more about this article this page and get to know Robbie Savage Wiki we have all personal information about Robbie Savage.

Bio/Wiki

Real Name Robert William Savage Nickname Robbie Savage Profession Professional footballer Girlfriend N/A Name of the wife Sarah Savage Home Town Wrexham, United Kingdom Zodiac Liber Physical Status Age 47 Years Old Height Centimeter: 185cm Measurement: 1.85 m Feet: 6’1” Weight 81 kg Size of Shoe 8 UK Eye Color Blue Hair Colour Brown Personal Information Date of Birth 18 October 1974 Birth Place Wrexham, United Kingdom Nationality United Kingdom Name of the school N/A Name of College N/A Qualifications N/A Family Background Father Name N/A Mother Name N/A Name of a Sibling N/A Children Charlie Savage, Freddie Savage Career The Source of Income Player Net Worth $1 Million to $5 Million

Robbie Savage Early Life (Achievements, Birthday, Career)

Robbie Savage was born 18 October 1974 in Wrexham, United Kingdom, professional footballer who was an attacking midfielder. He played mostly as a midfielder beginning his career as a junior player for Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra when he was released from The Old Trafford club. The club was formed by Derby County after a short loan stint at Brighton & Hove Albion later the same year. He then returned to the position of captain Derby where ended his career. Now, he is an analyst on the BBC and hosts 606 for BBC Radio 5 Live on Sunday evenings. He also hosts Early Kick-Off on BT Sport.

Robbie Savage Family (Father Name and Mom Name)

Robbie Savage is a professional Football player. His father’s name is not mentioned , nor is his Mother’s Name was not mentioned. This means that all fans have more information regarding Robbie Savage Age, Parents and Wife, as well as Girlfriend. Personal Life is available in this article.

Robbie Savage Marital Status

The place of birth of Robbie Savage is Wrexham, United Kingdom, and the birthday of Robbie Savage is 18 October 1974. According to Social Media Reports the report states that his marriage status is not Mentioned. The name of his wife is not mentioned. We provide all details updated soon. If you want to know more regarding Robbie Savage Personal Life then keep reading for further details. Robbie Savage Wiki.

Robbie Savage Career

Savage was a player at the under-18 and under-21 levels with Wales until he made his international debut on the pitch in 1995, against Albania while playing at Crewe. Savage had 39 caps and was a star and scored two goals, both of them in World Cup qualifying against Turkey and Norway prior to his retirement from international football. He said that he wanted to focus on his career at club. Savage began his career as a striker in the junior ranks in Manchester United. He was a member of the FA Youth Cup team that won the cup of 1992. He later granted an official contract, however, he did not play a game in the first team for the club . He then was signed by Crewe Alexandra.

Robbie Savage’s Profiles on Social Media (Instagram, Twitter)

Instagram

Twitter

Wikipedia

FAQ about Robbie Savage Biography

Q.1 Who’s Robbie Savage?

Ans. It is Professional Footballer player

Q.2 How old is age of Robbie Savage?

Ans. 47 Years.

Q.3 What is Robbie Savage Father’s Name?

Ans. No mention.