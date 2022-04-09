Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s Wife’s Age, Children, Family, Net Worth

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, is a household name. She’s also a well-known Instagram celebrity, with more than 6.9 million fans. As a model, Antonella has been on the catwalk for several companies.

She is also the proprietor of a boutique shoe shop on Barcelona’s Avenida Diagonal street. Her shoe store was the source of a significant portion of her fortune, which she accumulated as an entrepreneur.

Exactly How Much Money Does Antonella Have In The Bank?

It is estimated that the net worth of Antonella Roccuzzo is $20 million. A large portion of her wealth may be traced back to her career as an entrepreneur. Her shoe store, which she founded with Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi and shoe designer Ricky Sarkany in December 2016, gave her a tidy sum of money.

Being a model and working with a variety of items also brought in additional income for her. She obtained a deal with Ricky Sarkany, an Argentine fashion house. Lionel Messi, Antonella’s spouse, has achieved a net worth of $340 million and a salary of $44.68 million as a result of his work. It’s safe to say that the pair is living the high life.

It was in 1996 when Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi first started spending time together, and they have been married since then. Both of them were raised in Rosario, Argentina. Messi had a crush on her when he was just nine years old.

For the longest time, his emotions for Antonella were hidden from him, but now he finally has the courage to tell her.

It has been stated that the two have been seeing one other since 2007 and made their relationship public in 2008. In the aftermath of Antonella’s friend’s death, Messi traveled to Rosario to assist Antonella.

On the Catalan television station ‘TV3’ in 2009, Messi was questioned about his girlfriend on the show ‘Hat Trick Barça,’ and he revealed their relationship.

On 30 June 2017 in Rosario, Argentina, the newlyweds exchanged their wedding vows.

There were several prominent couples in attendance, including Luis Suarez and Sofia Dazzle, Sergio Aguero and his companion Karina Tejeda, and Fabregas and his lovely wife Daniella Semaan.

Antonella Is A Mother Of Many

On November 2, 2012, the couple became parents to a newborn boy they named Thiago. Baby No. 2 was born to Antonella and Messi’s union on September 11, 2015. Mateo was the family’s fourth edition, and they named him after them.

During their time together with their two children, the couple announced that they are expecting a third child in late February 2018. Ciro will be the name of their third child, the couple has revealed.

A Few Words About Me

Antonella Roccuzzo was born on February 26th, 1988, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Every year, she celebrates her birth on February 26th. The industrialist Jose Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanko raised Antonella as their own.

Paula Roccuzzo and Carla Roccuzzo are her two older sisters.

Jose Roccuzzo and Patricia Roccuzzo had Antonella Roccuzzo on February 26, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina, where she was born. Carla and Paula Roccuzzo are her sisters.

This Argentinian Girl Is From Rosario

In Rosario, Argentina’s central region, Antonela was raised by her husband, Lionel, who is also from Rosario.

Her father Jose worked as a banker, while her mother Patricia remained at home to raise her three daughters: Antonela and her two sisters, Carla and Paula, according to SportMob.com.

She has reached the ripe old age of 33.

A year after her husband, Antonela was born on February 26th, 1988.

Antonella Roccuzzo’s height is 5 feet, 6 inches. Antonio Roccuzzo is 5’10” and weighs around 58 kg.

What Is Antonella Roccuzzo’s Nationality?

Antonella Roccuzzo was reared in Rosario, Argentina, and is a native of Argentine.

Are You Familiar With Antonella Roccuzzo’s Job Description?

What is the occupation of Antonella Roccuzzo? Roccuzzo is both a model and an entrepreneur.

Antonella, who is 1.57 meters tall, has a 35-25-36-inch waist-to-height ratio. According to the wiki, she was a student at the Universidad Nacional de Rosario where she majored in Nutrition Science. At first, she was going to school to become a dentist. Antonella, an Argentinian-born model, is of white heritage.