Rohit Zinjurke Wiki, Bio, Age, Girlfriend, Photos, Tik Tok, Family, Birthday, Biography And More

A man of 20 years old Rohit Zinjurke is a professional content creator and the Tik Tok celebrity of Surat, Gujarat, India. He is well-known for his funny, romantic videos. In the present, Rohit released lip-sync videos and amusing videos that were uploaded to social media. He’s Tik Tok family has a total of 14 million, and is very well-known with girls.Rohit has posted a lot of videos. She achieved notoriety in the year 2019. Following the ban of Tik Tok was shut down, he created the YouTube channel and began posting videos. So , in this article, we are all familiar with this channel. Rohit Zinjurke Wiki, age, Height, Girlfriend Biography, relationships, family Facts and more.

According to reports, Rohit is dating Surbhi Rathore And both of them have posted photos on Instagram.

As of the year 2020 Rohit’s age was just 20 years old. He enjoys exercising, and his body appears like an Athletic build with black Eyes and black hair. Rohit was born on May 2, 2000. It is an unmarried, self-sufficient boy. He is busy working. He has devoted all his attention to his work instead of entering into the relationship of a lifetime with someone. He’s happily married and living life to the highest degree. There is an rumor that she’s the most popular woman to be seen on Tik Tok Surabhi Rathore.

Height In Feet:-5'11"

In CM:-180 cm Weight 65 KG Age 21Years Date of Birth 2 May 2000 Hair Color Black Eye Color Black

According to Info Rohit, it was his Tik Tok account was hacked with a value of 500k. He never stopped and got back up and kept going. He completed his schooling at Surat, Gujarat, India. He is now one of the most popular TikTok creators’ tags.

Rohit is an unmarried, independent teenager. While doing so his time is occupied with work. He is devoted to his profession rather than forming the relationship of a lifetime with someone. He is single and lives his life fully. We have no information about his mother’s or father’s names. We will update this page once we have received the official announcement.

He has 14 million fans on the Takatak Twitter account .

. He has signed with a variety of other Musers.

He has a large fan base through the Instagram account.

He’s also a Pet Lover.

Surbhi Rathore and Rohit are engaged.

