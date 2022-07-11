Rosabell Laurenti Sellers’ Biography-Age, Husband, Net Worth

For her performances as Mia in the TV adventure series “Mia and Me” (2011-2015) and Tyene Sand in the blockbuster fantasy-drama series “Game of Thrones” (2015-2017), Rosabell Laurenti Sellers is a well-known and successful Italian-American actor.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers was born on March 27, 1996, in Santa Monica, California.

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, the daughter of actress Mary Sellers and Italian filmmaker Fabrizio Laurenti, was born on March 27, 1996, in Santa Monica, California. Diego, her elder brother, is an actor as well.

Rosabell was born and reared in New York City, but when she was eight years old, she and her family migrated to Rome, Italy. Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London is where she’s enrolled at the moment.

A New Beginning

A career in the performing arts was always going to be in the cards for her as the daughter of parents who work in the film industry. When she was eight years old, she made her acting debut in the La Mama theatre company’s rendition of Medea.

They toured Austria and Poland following the success of the concert in New York. Rosabell started seeking acting roles after the family relocated to Rome, Italy.

Her debut on-screen appearance

“E poi c’e Filippo” was her debut on-screen appearance in 2006, and she has subsequently featured in additional Italian television films, including “L’amore e la Guerra” (2007) and “Coco Chanel,” in which she portrayed the 12-year-old Coco Chanel.

As Anne Frank in the television film “Mi ricordo Anna Frank,” acting with Emilio Solfrizzi and Marta Egri, Rosabell continued working in Italian cinema. In 2009, she appeared in the romantic comedy “Ex.”\sBecome a Star

When Kathryn Bolkovac’s biographical crime-drama film, “The Whistleblower,” was released in 2010 featuring Rachel Weisz, Monica Bellucci, and Vanessa Redgrave, Rosabell was one of the supporting cast members.

“Mia and Me” (2011-2015) was Rosabell’s debut role when she was cast as Mia in a live-action animated comedy series that made her global fame.

Ongoing appearances included Fausto Brizzi’s 2011 comedy film “Femmine contro maschi” (English: “Women Vs. Men”) as well as the 2012 drama “Gil equilibrist” (English: “Balancing Act”) (English: “Balancing Act”).

Her following parts were in “Una Grande Famiglia,” “Passione Sinistra,” and “I Our Ragazzi” before she was cast as Tyene Sand in the highly acclaimed “Game of Thrones” series.

Emmy Award-winning series helped boost Rossabell’s worldwide famous status. She featured in nine episodes.

A-List Of Recent Accomplishments

Actors Shania Twain and Toby Sebastian starred in the action-drama “Trading Paint” with Rosabell recently (2019). In addition, Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia feature in the romance drama “What About Love,” while Rosabell will participate in the science fiction television series “Spides.”

Rosabell's fortune has been built on the success of more than 20 films and television shows.

Rosabell’s fortune has been built on the success of more than 20 films and television shows. Her net worth as of 2020 is unknown to the public. According to credible sources, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers has a net worth of $3 million.

With a healthy weight of 115 pounds (52 kilograms), Rosabell is 5’2″ (1.57 meters) tall and has 35-23-34ins and a 32C cup bust. Both her eyes and her hair are dark brown.

Rosabell is now single and committed solely to her promising but yet in its infancy career.

Do you know whether Rosabell has a boyfriend, or if she is already married? Rosabell, on the other hand, is now single and committed solely to her promising but yet in its infancy career. So far, she’s managed to keep the public in the dark about any previous relationships she’s had. To keep her personal life private, she doesn’t post on social media too often.

The Author’s Name Is Rosabell Laurenti Sellers. Sands Of Tyene

Rosabell‘s hectic schedule led her to form the Young Actors for Humanitarian Involvement (YAHI), a group whose mission is to engage young Italians in humanitarian organizations like Smile Again and Action Aid.

Volunteers at the Rome soup kitchen Comunità di Sant’Egidio and the League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism. This is Rosabell’s third membership in one of these groups.