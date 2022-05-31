Rupali Chakankar Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Family, Net Worth And More

This Page gives Rupalichakankar Biography. Today we will discuss some details about Rupalichakankar, an Indian politician. A member of the Congress Party. These blogs will provide information about Rupali Chakankar Wikipedia. Age, Net worth, Husband and Family. Biography and more details are also provided. These are the People who found Rupali Chakankar Personal information. All People should continue to read this article for all the latest updates.

She graduated from Pune University with a Master in Business Administration (MBA). NCPs Rupalichakankar was elected chairperson of State Women Commission. Recently, she was appointed NCP's President for the Woman Wing.

She graduated from Pune University with a Master in Business Administration (MBA). Rupali Chakankar's father name is Babanrao Borate.

Recently, she was appointed NCP's President for Women Wing. NCPs Rupalichakankar was elected chairperson of State Women Commission. Rukmini Chakankar, her mother-in law, was the first corporation to be established in Dhayari village municipality.

Rupalichakankar Husband Name (Son. Daughter)

Rupali Chakankar is married to Nilesh Chakankar. She was married to him more than a decade ago. Although she has one child, the names of her children are not listed on this page.

Rupalichakankar Political Career

Rupali Chakankar, an Indian politician. Recently, she was appointed NCP's President for Women Wing. She is also a member of the Congress Party. Rukmini Chakankar, Rupali's mother-in law, was the first corporation to be established in Dhayari village municipality. Rupali was inspired by her mother-in law to become a politician. Tata Trust helped Rupali and MP Supriya to implement 10,000 cycle donation activities in Pune district.

Rupalichakankar Awards and Achievements

Pune Manpa Gaurav Award

Savitribai Phule Award

