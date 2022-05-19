Sabiya Saifi Rabiya Biography, Wiki, Age, Gang Rape and Murder Case Study And More

This article will focus on Sabiya Sifi, a civil defense officer. Today, we will be talking about Sabiya Sifi. She was doing a lot more searching due to one keyword trend on Google. It was Sabiya. Because she was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar (Delhi) on September 12, 2013. This article contains more information about Sabiya Sabi Rabiya Gangrape, and Murder Case Study.

Sabiya Saifi Rape Case (Latest News)

Sabiya Saifi, a civil defence officer, was born in Sangam Vihar in Delhi, India, in 1999. According to Delhi Police News, Sabiya Sifi was kidnapped by unknown persons in September 2021. Her body was found after she had been gang-raped, murdered and returned to work in Lajpat Nagar.

According to Latest News, a man claimed to be the husband of the woman and surrendered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station, taking full responsibility for the horrific act. According to the man, he claimed that he was suspicious about her character and therefore murdered her. The Delhi Police is currently investigating the case. Although those criminals are not yet found, Delhi Police claims they will soon.

Her brutal murder took place in Sangam Vihar (Delhi) by a stabber. Bhim Army and Azad Smaj Party (Kashiram), met with the victim’s family to offer all assistance. We will do everything possible to bring justice to the victim’s family and punish the accused. #JusticeForRabia [Content source Twitter]

Sabiya Saifi Biography (Lifestyle, Bio, Age)

Sabiya Saifi was born in 1999 in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, India. She completed her high school education at Hometown, and then she went on to complete her graduation. This Page contains all the latest news and details regarding Sabiya Sifi. Keep reading this article to learn all the details about this Page.

Rabia Wiki/Bio (Early life, Family, Case)

Real Name Sabiya Saifi Nickname Rabiya Saifi Profession Civil defense officer Famous For Murdered News Instagram Get Below Name of Husband/Boyfriend Not Known Physical Status Age 21 Years Old Height In centimeters- 163 cm

In meters – 1.63m

In Feet Inches -5.6 Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 158 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of birth 1999 Place of Birth Sangam Vihar, Delhi, India Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known College Name Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings [Sister] Not known Children Name N/A Career Source of Income Civil Services Look In Civil defense officer Net Worth, Salary Not known

Sabiya Saifi Wikipedia, Age, Latest News

Sabiya Saifi Rabiya waws born in 1999 in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, India. civil defense officer. According to the most recent news, she was gang-raped then murdered. Sabiya Saifi was kidnapped by unknown persons in September 2021. Her body was found after she had been gang-raped, murdered and returned to work in Lajpat Nagar. Continue reading to learn more about her lifestyle.

Sabiya Sabiya Saifi Family – Father, Mother Name

Sabiya Saifi Rabiya was born in 1999 in Sangam Vihar, Delhi, India. civil defense officer. Sabiya Saifi’s father is not listed on this page, but her father is an employee of PVT LTD Company. Her mother is a housewife. This article will provide more information about Sabiya Sifi Wiki.

Sabiya Saifi Rabiya Husband Name

Her brutal murder took place in Sangam Vihar (Delhi) when she was stabbed to death. It is believed that her husband is Nizamuddin. According to Latest News, a man claimed to be her husband and surrendered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station, taking full responsibility for the horrific act. According to the man, he believed she was suspicious and so murdered her.

Physical Appearance (Height In Feet)

Renu is 5′ 2″ tall. After graduation, she began singing. She is 56 kgs and 155 lbs in weight. She is a regular yogi and exerciser.

Amazing Facts about Sabiya Saifi

Is she a drinker of alcohol? “No,”

Is she a dog lover? “No”

Is she a smoker? “No”

Is She a Non-Vegetarian? She says “No” and follows the Non-Veg Diet.

FAQ about Sabiya Sifi

Q. 1 Who Is Sabiya Saifi Wiki?

Ans. Sabiya Sabiya Saifi, the most well-known civil defense officer.

Q. 2. Who is the Husband of Sabiya Saifi?

Ans. Sabiya Sabiya Saifi’s husband is Nizamuddin, but this source has not been verified.

Q.3 Is Sabiya Saifi Married Or Not?

Ans. Yes. However, this source cannot be verified.