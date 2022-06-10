Salima Tete Biography [Hockey Player], Wiki, Age, Struggle, Family, Career, Religion, Instagram And More

Indian Hockey Player Salima Tete Biography: Salima Tete was born on December 26, 2001, at Simdega, Jharkhand, and today, she’s aged 19. Salima is an Indian field hockey player. In 2017, she made her debut for the national team against Belarus. At the recent 2018, Youth Olympic Games, she was leader of the Indian team that was awarded an Olympic silver medal. She was picked in the Indian team to compete in to compete in the Tokyo Olympics for 2021. On this site, you will provide the complete information on Salima Tete similar to Salima Tete Biography Wiki Encyclopedia Age, profession, husband name, career, family, Salima Tete Net Worth Earnings and all other details are listed on this blog.

Salima Tete Indian Hockey Player was born on the 26th of December 2001, in Simdega, Jharkhand. The 19-year old is a professional athlete. She plays Indian soccer player. The name of her father is Sulaksan Tete and her mother’s name is Subani Tete. Both of her parents work as farmers. His father also plays Hockey player. She has four sisters and one brother. Her brother’s name is Anmol Lakra, who helps produce food by plowing their own fields within the field.

Her siblings’ surnames are Illison, Anima, Sumanti and Mahima Tete. Mahima has also played in at the state level in hockey. She attended school in her home town. Her qualifications are not well-known but she’s well-educated.

Real Name Salima Tete Nickname Salima Profession Indian Hockey Player Marital Status Unmarried Physical Status Age 19 Years (2021) Height (Approx.) Not Available Weight (Approx.) Not Available Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 26 December 2001 Birth Place Simdega, Jharkhand Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name A Local High School College Name N/A Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Sulaksan Tete Mother Name Subani Tete Sister Name Four sisters Illison Tete

Anima Tete

Sumanti Tete

Mahima Tete Brother Name Anmol Lakra Career Source Of Income Games Net Worth, Salary Not Known

The place of birth of Salima was Simdega, Jharkhand on 26 December 2001. Salima’s journey from Salima Tete, who plays in the Indian women’s team to the Olympics was quite an uphill climb and a challenge.

Salima began playing hockey at the age of eight with a bamboo sticks that she made herself as well as a ball, on the muddy terrain that is Badkichhapar, a small town located in Pithra Panchayat, about 30 km away from Simdega district headquarters in Jharkhand.

Salima is a player with her country’s Indian female hockey squad in the Tokyo Olympics and her family members and she lives in a mud-built house located in the village. The father of his son Sulaksan Tete and brother Anmol Lakra cultivate food by plowing their own fields within the field.

After the selection of Salima for the Olympics her family as well as those living in the village are thrilled. After a long battle to get there, today Salima is competing for India in the Olympics. She hopes she will be able to ensure that she and the Indian female hockey squad will make it to the finals and leave with a gold medal.

Salima Father Name Sulaksan Tete Salima Mother Name Subani Tete Salima Sister Name Illison, Anima, Sumanti and Mahima Tete Salima Brother Name Anmol Lakra

