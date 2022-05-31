Sameer Gaikwad Biography – Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend And More

Sameer Gaikwad Biography The Biography of Sameer Gaikwad was born on December 30, 1999. He was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India. As a professional it worked as the world’s most popular Tik Tok star, and recently, he took his own suicide on the 21st day of February in 2021. This blog will present all information on Sameer Gaikwad exactly like Sameer Gaikwad biography, Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Sameer Gaikwad Age, Sameer Gaikwad Death Reason, Sameer Gaikwad Photos, Sameer Gaikwad Girlfriend Name and more are in the blog. Latest Updated News The Latest Updated News As you are aware, Sameer Gaikwad has been the most-followed Indian Tik Tok celebrity and has a lot of users who follow him on the Tik Tok page. According to the news, Sameer Gaikwad was found dead on the 21st of February, 2021.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography

Sameer Gaikwad was born the 30th of December, 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and died on February 21, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st February 2021. The location of his death was Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He completed his studies at Wadia College in Pune. As a professional the actor was a Tik Tok actor and an influential social media person. The name of his parents is not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography, Age, Profession, Height

Sameer Gaikwad was quite famous in the area because of the popularity of his Tik Tok and Insta Reels short videos. He was a student in Wadia College, Pune. On Sunday night, Sameer set up a trap inside his home in Wagholi. After receiving the information the 22-year-old popular Tik Tok star Sameer Gaikwad was admitted to a hospital, where the doctors announced that he was dead. According to reports the incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday. It is reported that the body of Sameer Gaikwad is hanging from a fan at his home in Wagholi.

Real Name Sameer Gaikwad Nickname Sameer Profession Tik Tok, Social Media Influencer Famous For TikTok Videos Instagram Click Here Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 22 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters1.67 m 1.67 1 m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 111 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1999 Birth Place Pune, Maharashtra, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name Wadia College in Pune Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings – Career Source Of Income TikTok Videos Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Wiki

The police have confirmed a suicide. The reason Sameer Gaikwad killed himself is still to be determined by the police Prafulla Gaikwad, the cousin of Sameer said that he was extremely concerned about his own life for quite a long time. Their romance was not going as well.

Sameer Gaikwad was born 29th December 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and died on the 21st of February, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st of February 2021. His final resting place was Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He completed his studies at Wadia College in Pune. In his professional life the actor was a Tik Tok celebrity and an influencer on social media. The name of his parents is not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Early Life & Career

Sameer Gaikwad, born the 30th of December 1999, in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Sameer Gaikwad is the most loved Social Media Influencer and Tik Tok celebrity.

Sameer has 229k fans on Instagram.

Sameer Gaikwad Profiles Instagram, Facebook