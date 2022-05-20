Sameer Gaikwad Biography – Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend And More

It's Time To Think About Words

By Erika Noise
0

Sameer Gaikwad Bio: Sameer Gaikwad was conceived in Pune, Maharashtra (India) on December 30, 1999. He was a Tik Tok Star by profession. He committed suicide on the 21st of February 2021. This blog contains all information about Sameer Gaikwad, including Sameer Gaikwad’s Biography, Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia and Sameer Gaikwad’s Age, Sameer Gaikwad Death Reason, Sameer Gaikwad Pictures, Sameer Gaikwad Girlfriend Name, etc. The Latest Updated News: You all know that Sameer Gaikwad is the most famous Indian Tik Tok Star and has too many followers on his Tik Tok page. News reports that Sameer Gaikwad killed himself on February 21, 2021.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography

Sameer Gaikwad, a child of Maharashtra, India, was born 30 December 1999. He died 21 February 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st of February 2021. Nikasa Society Kesnand Road Wagholi, Pune was his final resting place. He finishes his education at Wadia College, Pune. He was a Tik Tok Star and a social media influencer. His parents’ names are not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography, Age, Profession, Height

Due to his short Insta Reels and Tik Tok videos, Sameer Gaikwad became a well-known figure in the locality. He was at Wadia College in Pune. Sameer set up a trap at his Wagholi home on Sunday evening. After receiving the information, Sameer Gaikwad, a 22-year-old Tik Tok star, was taken to hospital and declared dead. According to media reports, the incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sameer Gaikwad’s body was found hanging from a fan at his Wagholi home.

Real Name Sameer Gaikwad
Nickname Sameer
Profession Tik Tok, Social Media Influencer
Famous For TikTok Videos
Instagram Click Here
Name of Girlfriend Not known
Physical Status
Age 22 years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters – 1.67m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 111 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of birth 1999
Birthplace Pune, Maharashtra (India)
Zodiac sign Not known
Nationality Indian
Name of the School N/A
College Name Wadia College, Pune
Qualifications Not known
Family Profile
Father Name Not known
Name of the Mother Not known
Siblings
Career
Source of Income TikTok Videos
Appeared in
Net Worth, Salary Not known

Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Wiki

The police are currently investigating a suicide case. The police are still trying to determine the cause of Sameer Gaikwad’s suicide. Prafulla Gaikwad is Sameer’s cousin. She said that Sameer was worried for his personal life for a while. Their relationship was not going well.

Sameer Gaikwad Early Life & Career

  • Sameer Gaikwad was conceived in Pune, Maharashtra (India) on December 30, 1999.
  • Sameer Gaikwad was the most recognizable Social Media Influencer and Tik Tok Star.
  • Sameer had 229k Instagram followers.

