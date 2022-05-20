Sameer Gaikwad Biography – Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend And More

Sameer Gaikwad Bio:– Sameer Gaikwad was conceived in Pune, Maharashtra (India) on December 30, 1999. He was a Tik Tok Star by profession. He committed suicide on the 21st of February 2021. This blog contains all information about Sameer Gaikwad, including Sameer Gaikwad’s Biography, Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia and Sameer Gaikwad’s Age, Sameer Gaikwad Death Reason, Sameer Gaikwad Pictures, Sameer Gaikwad Girlfriend Name, etc. The Latest Updated News:– You all know that Sameer Gaikwad is the most famous Indian Tik Tok Star and has too many followers on his Tik Tok page. News reports that Sameer Gaikwad killed himself on February 21, 2021.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography

Sameer Gaikwad, a child of Maharashtra, India, was born 30 December 1999. He died 21 February 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st of February 2021. Nikasa Society Kesnand Road Wagholi, Pune was his final resting place. He finishes his education at Wadia College, Pune. He was a Tik Tok Star and a social media influencer. His parents’ names are not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography, Age, Profession, Height

Due to his short Insta Reels and Tik Tok videos, Sameer Gaikwad became a well-known figure in the locality. He was at Wadia College in Pune. Sameer set up a trap at his Wagholi home on Sunday evening. After receiving the information, Sameer Gaikwad, a 22-year-old Tik Tok star, was taken to hospital and declared dead. According to media reports, the incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sameer Gaikwad’s body was found hanging from a fan at his Wagholi home.

Real Name Sameer Gaikwad Nickname Sameer Profession Tik Tok, Social Media Influencer Famous For TikTok Videos Instagram Click Here Name of Girlfriend Not known Physical Status Age 22 years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 111 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of birth 1999 Birthplace Pune, Maharashtra (India) Zodiac sign Not known Nationality Indian Name of the School N/A College Name Wadia College, Pune Qualifications Not known Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings – Career Source of Income TikTok Videos Appeared in – Net Worth, Salary Not known

Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Wiki

The police are currently investigating a suicide case. The police are still trying to determine the cause of Sameer Gaikwad’s suicide. Prafulla Gaikwad is Sameer’s cousin. She said that Sameer was worried for his personal life for a while. Their relationship was not going well.

Sameer Gaikwad Early Life & Career

Sameer Gaikwad was conceived in Pune, Maharashtra (India) on December 30, 1999.

Sameer Gaikwad was the most recognizable Social Media Influencer and Tik Tok Star.

Sameer had 229k Instagram followers.

