Sameer Gaikwad Biography – Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend At Askkissy.Com

Sameer Gaikwad Biography This is the story of Sameer Gaikwad was born on December 30, 1999. He was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India. In his professional life it was his profession to be known as a Tik Tok star, and recently, he committed suicide on the 21st day of February 2021. On this site, we provide all the information we can regarding Sameer Gaikwad similar to Sameer Gaikwad Biographical Information, Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Sameer Gaikwad Age, Sameer Gaikwad Death Reason, Sameer Gaikwad Photos, Sameer Gaikwad Girlfriend Name All details are on this blog.

The most recent update on the news: As you are aware, Sameer Gaikwad was the top famous Indian Tik Tok user and there are a lot of fans who follow him on the Tik Tok page. According to the news, Sameer Gaikwad took his own life on February 21, 2021.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography

Sameer Gaikwad, born on 29th December 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and died on February 21, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st of February 2021. The place of his death will be Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He is a graduate of Wadia College in Pune. In his professional life the actor was a Tik Tok actor and an influencer on social media. The name of his parents is not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography, Age, Profession, Height

Sameer Gaikwad was quite famous in the region because of the popularity of his Tik Tok and Insta Reels short videos. He was a student in Wadia College, Pune. On Sunday night, Sameer set up a trap inside his home in Wagholi. In response to the incident that he had gathered, the 22-year old famous Tik Tok star Sameer Gaikwad was taken to a hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead. According to media reports the incident occurred at around 5 pm on Sunday. It is reported that the body of Sameer Gaikwad was found hanging from a fan at his home in Wagholi.

Real Name Sameer Gaikwad Nickname Sameer Profession Tik Tok, Social Media Influencer Famous For TikTok Videos Instagram Click Here Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 22 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters1.67 m 1.67 1 m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 111 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1999 Birth Place Pune, Maharashtra, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name Wadia College in Pune Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings – Career Source Of Income TikTok Videos Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Wiki

The police have confirmed a suicide. The reason Sameer Gaikwad killed himself is still to be determined by the police Prafulla Gaikwad, the cousin of Sameer said that he was extremely concerned about his own life for a while. Their relationship was not going as well.

Sameer Gaikwad was born the 30th of December, 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and he passed away on February 21, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st February 2021. The place of his death was Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He is a graduate of Wadia College in Pune. In his professional life the actor was a Tik Tok actor and an influencer on social media. His parents’ names are not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Early Life & Career

Sameer Gaikwad was born December 30, 1999, in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Sameer Gaikwad is the most famous Social Media Influencer and Tik Tok celebrity.

Sameer was a fan of 229k on Instagram.

Sameer Gaikwad Profiles Instagram, Facebook