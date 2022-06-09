It's Time To Think About Words

Sameer Gaikwad Biography – Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend At Askkissy.Com

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Sameer Gaikwad Biography - Wiki, Age, Death, Photos, Girlfriend At Askkissy.Com
2

Sameer Gaikwad Biography This is the story of Sameer Gaikwad was born on December 30, 1999. He was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India. In his professional life it was his profession to be known as a Tik Tok star, and recently, he committed suicide on the 21st day of February 2021. On this site, we provide all the information we can regarding Sameer Gaikwad similar to Sameer Gaikwad Biographical Information, Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Sameer Gaikwad Age, Sameer Gaikwad Death Reason, Sameer Gaikwad Photos, Sameer Gaikwad Girlfriend Name All details are on this blog.

The most recent update on the news: As you are aware, Sameer Gaikwad was the top famous Indian Tik Tok user and there are a lot of fans who follow him on the Tik Tok page. According to the news, Sameer Gaikwad took his own life on February 21, 2021.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography

Sameer Gaikwad, born on 29th December 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and died on February 21, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st of February 2021. The place of his death will be Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He is a graduate of Wadia College in Pune. In his professional life the actor was a Tik Tok actor and an influencer on social media. The name of his parents is not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Biography, Age, Profession, Height

Sameer Gaikwad was quite famous in the region because of the popularity of his Tik Tok and Insta Reels short videos. He was a student in Wadia College, Pune. On Sunday night, Sameer set up a trap inside his home in Wagholi. In response to the incident that he had gathered, the 22-year old famous Tik Tok star Sameer Gaikwad was taken to a hospital, where medical professionals declared him dead. According to media reports the incident occurred at around 5 pm on Sunday. It is reported that the body of Sameer Gaikwad was found hanging from a fan at his home in Wagholi.

Real Name Sameer Gaikwad
Nickname Sameer
Profession Tik Tok, Social Media Influencer
Famous For TikTok Videos
Instagram Click Here
Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 22 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters1.67 m 1.67 1 m
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 111 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1999
Birth Place Pune, Maharashtra, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name N/A
College Name Wadia College in Pune
Qualifications Not Known
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings
Career
Source Of Income TikTok Videos
Appeared In
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sameer Gaikwad Wikipedia, Wiki

The police have confirmed a suicide. The reason Sameer Gaikwad killed himself is still to be determined by the police Prafulla Gaikwad, the cousin of Sameer said that he was extremely concerned about his own life for a while. Their relationship was not going as well.

Sameer Gaikwad was born the 30th of December, 1999 Pune, Maharashtra, India and he passed away on February 21, 2021. He committed suicide at his home on the 21st February 2021. The place of his death was Nikasa Society, Kesnand Road, Wagholi, Pune. He is a graduate of Wadia College in Pune. In his professional life the actor was a Tik Tok actor and an influencer on social media. His parents’ names are not yet available.

Sameer Gaikwad Early Life & Career

  • Sameer Gaikwad was born December 30, 1999, in Pune, Maharashtra, India.
  • Sameer Gaikwad is the most famous Social Media Influencer and Tik Tok celebrity.
  • Sameer was a fan of 229k on Instagram.

Sameer Gaikwad Profiles Instagram, Facebook

Sammer Gaikwad Instagram Click Here
Sammer Gaikwad Facebook Click Here
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.