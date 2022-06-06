Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name, Wiki, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Parents, Serials, Net Worth And More

Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name: Sarabjit Singh Gill real name is Avinesh Rekhi. Sarabjit Singh Gill is a character from”Choti Sarrdaarni,” a “Choti Sarrdaarni” tv serial on Colors Television. Today, Sarabjit Singh Gill Real name has been trending in social media. Avinesh Rekhi was born October 5, 1984. He was born in Nibha, Punjab, India and is also the Indian Model also known as an actor. He made his debut with his debut in the Bollywood Film; Ru Ba Ru (2008) and the TV Show; Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat (2012). Sarabjit Singh Gill Worked on Many Movies And TV Serial. In a few TV Serial and Bollywood movies He was in the main part. Avinesh is a member of an Sikh family. His family and he currently reside within Chandigarh, India. He began an acting career back in the year 2012 acting as Kabir Jaiswal in the television series Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat. This blog will provide the complete information on Sarabjit Singh Gill Biography just as Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name Wikipedia, Sarabjit Singh Gill Profession, Sarabjit Singh Gill Age, Sarabjit Singh Gill Wikipedia, Sarabjit Singh Gill Education, Sarabjit Singh Gill Wife/Girlfriend Name and other details you’re looking for.

Sarabjit Singh Gill Biography, Wikipedia

Sarabjit Singh Gill’s Father’s Name M.P. Singh and his Mother Name Darshana Rekhi. The Name of His Brother and His Sister Name aren’t listed in this article. He is Married. His Wife Name is Raisa. His wedding date is December , 2010. The daughter’s name was Avira Rekhi (Birth 2016) His Son’s Name is Anraj Rekhi.

Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name, Wiki, Career

The place where he was born Avinesh Rekhi's birthplace is Nibha, Punjab, India and He was born on 5 October 1984. At present, his age is 36. He is known as Avinesh Rekhi, however he is famously identified for his stage name Sarabjit Singh Gill. His wife's name is Raisa. In his profession, he's an Indian Model and actor. He has completed his high schooling in St Xavier's School, Chandigarh, India, and completed his university studies with DAV College, Chandigarh, India. His degree has been a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Avinesh Rekhi Bio, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Real Name Avinesh Rekhi Known As Sarabjit Singh Gill Nickname Sherry Profession Indian Model & Actor First Debut Film- RU Ba Ru (2008)

TV Show- Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat (2012) Girlfriend/Wife Name/Spouse Raisa Physical Status Age 36 Years Height In centimeters- 185 cm

In meters – 1.85 M

In Feet Inches-6’1″ Weight In Kilograms- 86 kg

In Pounds- 190 lbs Eye Colour Hazel Hair Colour Black Shoe Size Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 5 October 1984 Birth Place Nibha, Punjab, India Zodiac sign Libra Nationality Indian School Name St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh, India College Name DAV College, Chandigarh, India Qualifications Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Family Profile Father Name M.P. Singh Mother Name Darshana Rekhi Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Indian Movies, TV Serial Appeared In Ru Ba Ru (2008) Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Sarabjit Singh Gill Education Qualification

Sarabjit Singh Gill Profession, Career

Sarabjit Singh Gill Wife Name, Family, Children

Sarabjit Singh Gill Girlfriend/Wife Name Raisa Sarabjit Singh Gill Father’s Name M.P. Singh Sarabjit Singh Gill Mother’s Name Darshana Rekhi Sarabjit Singh Gill Children Name Avira Rekhi, Anraj Rekhi

Sarabjit Singh Gill Networth Income

Sarabjit Singh Gill Profiles Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia

Avinesh Rekhi TV Serial Name And Role