Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name, Wiki, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Parents, Serials, Net Worth And More

Sarabjit Singh Gill Real Name: Sarabjit Singh Gill real name is Avinesh Rekhi. Sarabjit Singh Gill is a character from"Choti Sarrdaarni," a "Choti Sarrdaarni" tv serial on Colors Television. Avinesh Rekhi was born October 5, 1984. He was born in Nibha, Punjab, India and is also the Indian Model also known as an actor. He made his debut with his debut in the Bollywood Film; Ru Ba Ru (2008) and the TV Show; Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat (2012).
He has completed his high schooling in St Xavier's School, Chandigarh, India, and completed his university studies with DAV College, Chandigarh, India. His degree has been a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
|Real Name
|Avinesh Rekhi
|Known As
|Sarabjit Singh Gill
|Nickname
|Sherry
|Profession
|Indian Model & Actor
|First Debut
|Film- RU Ba Ru (2008)
TV Show- Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat (2012)
|Girlfriend/Wife Name/Spouse
|Raisa
|Physical Status
|Age
|36 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Hazel
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|Not Known
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|5 October 1984
|Birth Place
|Nibha, Punjab, India
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh, India
|College Name
|DAV College, Chandigarh, India
|Qualifications
|Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|M.P. Singh
|Mother Name
|Darshana Rekhi
|Siblings
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Indian Movies, TV Serial
|Appeared In
|Ru Ba Ru (2008)
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
He has completed his high studies through St Xavier's School, Chandigarh, India, and completed the college in DAV College, Chandigarh, India. His degree has been a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).
He began the acting profession in 2012 portraying the character of Kabir Jaiswal on the television show Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat.
|Sarabjit Singh Gill Girlfriend/Wife Name
|Raisa
|Sarabjit Singh Gill Father’s Name
|M.P. Singh
|Sarabjit Singh Gill Mother’s Name
|Darshana Rekhi
|Sarabjit Singh Gill Children Name
|Avira Rekhi, Anraj Rekhi
Avinesh Rekhi TV Serial Name And Role
|TV Serial Name
|Role
|Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji
|Uma Shankar Toshniwal
|Choti Sarrdaarni
|Sarabjit Gill
|Darr Sabko Lagta Hai
|Akash
|Maharana Pratap
|Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar
|Main Naa Bhoolungi
|Neeraj Sachdeva
|Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon
|Sultan Mohan Kundra
|Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat
|Kabir Jaiswa
