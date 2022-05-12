Sarah Everard Wiki, Age, Death, Height, Husband, Career, Profession, Networth And Facts

It's Time To Think About Words

Sarah Everard Wiki:The Sarah Everard Wiki: Somers can be described as the most well-known marketing executive. On this site, we provide all the details about her career and life just like the information about her family and the name of her husband, Etc. The complete details are provided within this post.

Who Is Sarah Everard?

Sarah Everard was worked as an executive in marketing for an agency for digital media.

Sarah Ev​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​erard Wiki

Sarah Everard was born in 1987 in Surrey. As a professional, she worked as an executive in the field of marketing at a media firm. She was a student at Fulford School. She was a student of Human Geography within St Cuthbert’s Society, Durham University between 2005 and the year 2008. When she died, Everard lived in the Brixton Hill region. In the evening of March 3rd 2021 Sarah Everard, a marketing executive, vanished within South London. The time was in the city’s Brixton Hill neighborhood She disappeared after leaving her house close to Clapham Common to walk home.

On March 9, Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit was detained within Deal, Kent, firstly in connection with the kidnapping of Everard and then in connection with her murder. On March 10 her remains were discovered in the woods close to Ashford, Kent. Couzens was arrested for killing and kidnapping two days after when she identified the remains as belonging to Everard.

Sarah Everard Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Networth

Real Name Sarah Everard
Nickname Sarah
Profession Marketing executive
Famous For Marketing executive
Instagram Go Below
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 33 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 153 cm
  • In meters – 1.5 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.3
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1987
Birth Place Surrey
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality English
School Name Fulford School
College Name Durham University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Marketing executive
Appeared In Marketing executive
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

