Saran Shakthi Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth And More

|Real Name
|Saran Shakthi
|Nickname
|Saran
|Profession
|Indian movie actor
|Famous For
|Tamil & Telugu Movies
|Wife/Girlfriend Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|24 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|5th May 1997
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Primary High School
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Brother]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Movies
|Appeared In
|Tamil Movies
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Saran Shakthi was born on 5 May 1997 , in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. As a professional, he’s an Indian film actor who is primarily employed in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. He is a graduate of the primary school and college in India. There’s no information available on his family or the name of his girlfriend. He made his acting debut in the film “Kadal,” as a child artist in 2013. Then , he appeared on R. T. Neason’s film “Jilla.”His debut film as a lead actor was “Sagaa,”
- Saran Shakthi was born on 5 May 1997 , in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
- In his profession, he’s an Indian film actor that primarily performs in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry.
- His first film in which he played the lead role “Sagaa,”
