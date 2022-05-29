It's Time To Think About Words

Saran Shakthi Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Networth And More

By Erika Noise
2

Saran Shakthi’s Biography We already know, Saran has been the top well-known Indian film actor, and there are many fans she has on her social media profiles. On this site, we provide the details of Saran’s personal life as well as his information about his family, biography, Wikipedia, Wife/Girlfriend’s name net worth income and other details you’d like to know.

Real Name Saran Shakthi
Nickname Saran
Profession Indian movie actor
Famous For Tamil & Telugu Movies
Instagram Click Here
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 24 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 147 cm
  • in meters- 1.4 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 160 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 5th May 1997
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name Primary High School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Movies
Appeared In Tamil Movies
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

