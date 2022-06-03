Saravanan Arul Wiki – Biography, Age, Daughter Name, Wife, House And More

Saravanan arul’s Wiki Biography Saravanan Arul was born July 10, 1970. He was born in India. He is a highly successful Famous Indian businessman. In this post, we provide all the information on Saravanan Arul. Biography Wiki, Age, profession, wife’s name Family and all the details is on this website.

Who is Saravanan Arul?

He is an Famous Indian Businessman. He is the proprietor of famous shopping malls. The stores he operates are Legend Saravana, Saravana Selvarathinam as well as The Legend New Saravana Stores. His father is famous businessman named Saravana Selvarathinam. His uncle’s name was Yoga Rathinam and Raja Rathinam and both were a part of his father’s Selvarathinam’s business career.

Saravanan Arul is a successful Indian businessman. Saravanan Arul is the sole owner of nothing else than the well-known buying stores The Legend Saravana, Saravana Selvarathinam as well as The Legend New Saravana Stores. Saravanan’s father was Saravana Selvarathinam who was a well-known businessperson. The uncle of Arul Yog Rathinam as well as Raja Rathinam were also a part of Selvarathinam’s business venture. Saravanan Arul is an Indian film actor/producer who has mostly been involved for the Tamil film industry. Saravanan’s most recent film that was a success in cinema was Sarawana Stores Owner Movie in 2023.

Saravanan Arul Biography, Wikipedia, Age

Born on the 10th of July 1970. He was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Saravanan Arul is gaining a lot of attention for his role as a narrator with the famous Tollywood actresses Hansika Motwani as well as Tamannaah in his own advertisements for his store. He also made a splash online for his appearance with Tamannaah, a famous actress, in commercial videos for Saravana Stores. This eventually made him famous and his store became famous. In 2019, he was first introduced as a director as well as actor for an undisclosed Kollywood film. According to reports in the media, Geethika Tiwary shares screen space with him in a leading role.

Saravanan Arul Wiki, Wikipedia

Saravanan Arul is a Famous Indian businessman. His birth date was the 10th of July 1970, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is a well-known actor, who is mostly seen on screen in Telugu Movies.

Saravanan Arul Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Real Name Saravanan Arul Nickname The Legend Saravana Profession Businessman & Actor Instagram Account Link Click Here Wife Name No Information Home Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Zodiac N/A Physical Status Age 51 Year Old Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 meters

In Feet Inches-5′ 4″ Weight In Kilograms- 70 kg Chest 40 Inches Waist 32 Inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 10 July 1970 Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name N/A Qualifications Graduated Family Background Father Name Saravana Selvarathinam Mother Name N/A Uncles Name Yoga Rathinam (Businessman) and Raja Rathinam (Businessman) Grandfather Saravanan Nadar Son-In-Law Deepak (via her daughter Meenakshi) Wife Name N/A Son/Daughter Name Meenakshi and 1 Unknown Career Source Of Income Business Net Worth N/A Favourite Favourite Sports N/A Favourite Movie N/A Favourite Colour N/A Favourite Actor N/A Favourite Actress N/A Favourite Food Non-Vegetarian Hobbies Reading Books and News

Saravanan Arul Profession, Career, Early Life

It is Famous businessman. He is the proprietor of famous stores for shopping. The stores he operates are Legend Saravana, Saravana Selvarathinam along with The Legend New Saravana Stores.

Saravanan Arul Wife, Family

There isn’t any information available regarding the name of his wife. There are two daughters in his family and their names are Meenakshi.

Saravanan Arul Age

He is at aged 51.

Saravanan Arul Upcoming Show

We’ll update your in the near future.

In November of 2018 the businessman of big name donated 1 crore rupees in help the victims of the Kaja Cyclone. He donated the money straight to TN Chief Executive Fund.

After appearing in commercials for TV her character was then a target of meme producers from Tamil Nadu. They smacked her on the head by his appearance.

As of 2018, Saravanan made a donation of 1 crore rupees to the cause of a holy spear in the Thiruchendur Murugan temple.

Kishore Biyani says he started the Big Bazaar and Saravana Stores stores to provide an incentive.

Criticism: The most common criticism levelled at Saravanan Arul is that he pays his employees lower salaries.

The month of June 2017 was when Saravanan gifted the daughter of hers with 13 crore gowns during her wedding reception in The Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai.

Saravanan Arul Wiki – Instagram Twitter Facebook

FAQ About Saravanan Arul Wiki

Q.1 Who Is Saravanan Arul?

Ans. Saravanan Arul is a Famous Indian Businessman and Actor.

Q.2 Why Saravanan Arul Is So Popular?

ans. Saravanan Arul owner of the famous stores for shopping.

Q.3 What is Saravanan Arul Age?

Answer. Saravanan Arul’s age is now 51 .

Q.4 Who is Saravanan Arul Wife?

The answer. Saravanan Arul’s wife’s name isn’t mentioned in this blog.

Q.5 What is Saravanan Arul Mother Name?

Answer. Saravanan Arul’s mother’s name isn’t mentioned in this piece.