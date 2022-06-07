Savani Quintanilla, Biography, Body, Measurements, Career, Net Worth And More

Savani Quintanilla is a famous daughter of the famous producer A.B.Quintanilla. The name of her mother is Rikki Robertson. Savani was born on the 27th of November, the year 1991, at Texas, United States.

Savani is of mixed American and Mexican ethnicity. Savani is the youngest of seven children and is the only one of the six siblings. The majority of family members work in the entertainment business.

Table of Contents

Savani Quintanilla Body Measurements

Savani Quintanilla Full Name Svani Quintanilla Savani Quintanilla Date of Birth 16 April 1971 Savani Quintanilla Age 30 years old Savani QuintanillaBirthplace Texas, USA Savani Quintanilla Profession Engineer and Producer Savani Quintanilla Height 5’5″ Savani Quintanilla Weight 57 kg Savani Quintanilla Shoe Size Not yet known Savani Quintanilla Husband/Wife Single Savani Quintanilla Net Worth $5 million

Savani is a well-known and famous daughter who has kept her private life private when many were curious about her relationship with her husband. According to the reports, she’s not involved in any type of relationship that is romantic at present. It is true that she is single and is bound to find the one she is looking for.

Net Worth

As a star daughter, she has in a luxurious lifestyle and belongs to numerous professions. It’s hard to determine the value of his net worth. But his father is a producerand musician and actor, and his estimated net worth is around $5 million.

Career

In a short period of duration, Savani Quintanilla got the media’s notice in a short period of time. Savani Quintanilla is mainly known for being her daughter Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III, who was famously known as A.B. Quintanilla. In addition, her father is a bass guitar producer and also writes tracks for Selena. In her hit songs, Como la Flor, No Me Queda Mas along with Amor Prohibido.