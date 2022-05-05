It's Time To Think About Words

Scarlette Douglas Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Scarlette Douglas Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Networth And Facts
2

Scarlette Douglas Wiki (HTML0) This article will provide all the details on the TV presenter and British fashion model. Scarlette specifics just like her early career and life. Also, we have Scarlette Douglas Wiki. Scarlette Douglas Biography, Scarlette Age, died, Scarlette Profession, and many more details you’d like to learn about her. So , if you’re looking to learn all of this information, check out this article to the end and you’ll be able to get your information quickly.

Scarlette Douglas Wiki

Scarlette Douglas was born on 17 March 1987 , in England. In her profession, she’s a TV host and British model who assists those who want to buy their dream homes in the TV show’s “A Place in the Sun that airs at Channel 4. She is a graduate of elementary school and the college level in England. She is a multi-talented performer who is a dancer, property developer and an athlete. The Douglas family comprises her grandparents Joe Douglas (father) and Bev (mother) who emigrated from Jamaica to United Kingdom from Jamaica.

Scarlette Douglas Wiki, Age, Profession, Career, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Scarlette Douglas
Nickname Scarlette
Profession TV presenter and British model
Famous For TV presenter and British model
Instagram Click Here
Husband/Boyfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 32 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 157 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.57 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’4″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 17th March 1987
Birth Place British
Zodiac sign N/A
Nationality England
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Joe Douglas
Mother Name Bev
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Movies
Appeared In Movies
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Scarlette Douglas Biography, Wikipedia Information

Scarlette Douglas was born on 17th March 1987 in England. She is an TV presenter as well as a British model who assists people buy their dream homes in the TV show’s “A Place in the Sun that airs in Channel 4. She has completed her education at elementary school and the college level in England. She is an artist with multiple talents. She is a dancer, property developer as well as a professional athlete. The Douglas family comprises the parents Joe Douglas (father) and Bev (mother) who relocated into the United Kingdom from Jamaica.

Scarlette Douglas Career & Early Life

  • Scarlette Douglas was born on 17th March 1987 in England.
  • In her profession, she’s an TV presenter as well as a British model who assists those who want to purchase their dream homes in the show’s “A Place in the Sun that airs at Channel 4.
  • The family of Scarlette Douglas consists consisting of the parents Joe Douglas (father) and Bev (mother) who emigrated from Jamaica to United Kingdom from Jamaica.

Scarlette Douglas Family/Husband Name

Scarlette Douglas Father’s Name Joe Douglas
Scarlette Douglas Mother’s Name Bev
Scarlette Douglas Husband’s Name Not Known
Scarlette Douglas Brother’s Name Not Known
Scarlette Douglas Children Name Not Known

Scarlette Douglas Social Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.