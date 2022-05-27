Sekhar Master Biography – Wiki, Age, Wife, Father, Birthday, Phone Number, Career And More

Sekhar Master is an acclaimed Indian choreographer of dance. He works with Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada songs. Sekhar Master is a master of a broad variety of dance styles. In 1996, he earned the status of background dancer. His choreographer’s name is Rakesh Master. He learned to dance at an institute located in Vijayawada. He worked for 6 years as an assistant background dancer. After that, he was an assistant for 8 years prior to becoming a film choreographer. Sekhar Master has also become known for his role on the TV show called Dee as a choreographer of dance. He also received numerous prizes for choreography. He got South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Choreographer in 2012. Therefore Nandi Awards in 2013, and in 2013 Filmfare South Awards.

Sekhar Master Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Sekhar Master Birthday is on 6 November 1979 in India. He is well-known for his work on Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films. One of his most memorable film work includes Khaidi No. 150, Janatha Garage, Fidaa, and Julai. He was a student for a hip-hop crash course at the Institute of Vijayawada. His love for dancing has grown.

Sekhar Master Family, Father, Mother

Sekhar Master was a pupil of the choreographer Rakesh Master. He learned many dance forms from Rakesh Master. No information about the family of Sekhar Master. Sekhar Master Wife’s details are not provided either.

Sekhar Master Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Sekhar Master Age at 2021 , is aged 41. Sekhar Master Height is 5’6”. The weight of his body isn’t accessible. In the near future, we will bring up his Sekhar Master Appearance, dress and shoe size, body Measurements.

Real Name Sekhar Master Also Known as Sekhar Master Famous For Not Known Profession Dancer Choreographer Gender Male Hobbies Listening Music and Dance Physical Status Age 41 years of age in (2021) Height 5’6” Weight 72 kg Body Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Size of shoe 8 Inches Personal Information Date of Birth November 6, 1979 Birth Place Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Zodiac sign Libra Religion Hinduism Ethnicity Not Known Current Residence Hyderabad, Telangana, India Hometown Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Name Not Known Marital Status Married Son Vinni Daughter Sahithi Career Source Of Income Choreographer (profession) Net Worth $1-$5million Favourites Color White, Grey Actress Kajal Agarwal Movie Magadheera Actor Ram Charan Food Indian Food Place Paris Music A R Rahaman Director Purijagannath Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HE R E Instagram CLICK HER E

Sekhar Master Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Sekhar Master Net worth is estimated to be $1-5 million approx. As a 41-year-old Sekhar Master has a lot of recognition. He is extremely dedicated to attain his status. He earned all his money through his choreographer who is a professional. The Sekhar Master’s total assets source of income will be updated soon here.

Sekhar Master Career, Qualification, Education

Sekhar Master works as background dancer, as well an assistant choreographer several years. He is now famous for his professional choreography in India. Sekhar Master Ranked among the wealthiest choreographers in India. He’s also listed as a famous person born on the 6th of November, 1979.

Sekhar Master Affair/Relationships, Married Life

Sekhar Master’s private life is kept private. There isn’t details about Sekhar Master’s previous marriages and relationships with girlfriends. Sekhar Master is a father of a girl as well as an son.

FAQ’s About Sekhar Master Biography

