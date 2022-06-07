Selva Kumari IAS Biography – Wiki, Age, Career, Income, Family, Husband, Lifestyle And More

Today, we will be discussing Selva Kumari IAS Biography The Biography of Selva Kumari Selva Kumari is an IAS Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre. She was born and grew in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was born on 16 May 1977, and today she is 44 years old. She cleared her UPSC IAS exam in 2006. She cleared her UPSC exam on her 3rd attempt. The article below will cover the Selva Kumari UPSC exam. we are will discuss Selva Kumari’s Wikipedia husband, Marksheet, Biography, Book, Salary family, Rank Education, and More.

Selva Kumari IAS Marksheet (Career, Struggle)

Selva Kumari’s IAS Marksheet is also available here. Selva Kumari Jayarajan who was a class of 2006 IAS officer, was named as the next DM for Aligarh. She was previously posted in the post of Muzaffarnagar DM. She is regarded as one of the hardworking and sharp officials of UP.

But, she’s often in discussions about her unique style. In the past, she was brought to the forefront after she drove her own buffalo buggy. If you want to know more about her battle, reading this article to learn the entire story here.

Who is IAS Selva Kumari?

Selva Kumari works as an IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh Cadre. Selva Kumari Jayarajan who became an Aligarh Deputy DM in the year 2006. DM of Aligarh is a batch 2006 IAS officer. Selva was born in Chennai on the 16th of May in 1977. She is currently the District Magistrate for Muzaffarnagar. In her time in Muzaffarnagar she performed a variety of impressive works to ensure the security and safety of the residents of the city. She also participated engaged in discussions regarding her distinctive style. If you are looking for more information on Selva Kumari’s IAS biography Wiki, Age, Read this article right now.

Selva Kumari Jayarajan Appointed New DM Of Aligarh

IAS Officer Selva Kumari who was previously posted to Muzaffarnagar as DM was appointed to be the DM of Aligarh. IAS Officer Chandrabhushan Singh was the DM of Aligarh He has been appointed to be the DM of Muzaffarnagar. Selva Kumari Jayarajan is a the class of 2006 IAS Officer.

IAS Selva Kumari Wiki, Biography

Selva Kumari is a well-known IAS officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre. She is 44 Year Old. She is currently named the new Director of Aligarh. Her father’s name as well as her mother’s name aren’t listed in this report. She completed B.Arch. (Architecture) at Lucknow University. She is married, and her husband’s name isn’t listed here. Her daughter’s name is which is not mentioned here.

Selva Kumari IAS Biography, Wiki

Real Name Selva Kumari Jayarajan Nickname Selva Profession IAS Officer Famous For New DM Of Aligarh Instagram Click Here Husband Name Not Known Marital Status Married Physical Status Age 44 Years Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 M

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 62 kg

In Pounds- 137 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 16 May 1977 Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu Zodiac sign NA Nationality Indian School Name Local Private School College Name Chennai University Qualifications B.Arch. (Architecture) 12th Percentage Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Government Salary Appeared In N/A Net Worth, Salary N/A Contact No 9454417574 Email Hobbies Travelling, Listening Music

Selva Kumari IAS Family (Mother, Father Name)

Originating originally from South India, Selva Kumari received her first conviction in the post of JM Varanasi. Then she assumed the position as CDO Jhansi. At first, as DM the case was discovered in Kasganj. Then, she was in charge of Kannauj, Bahraich, Etah, Fatehpur, Etawah, Firozabad and DM Muzaffarnagar for two years. Her image is that of an effective and disciplined administrator.

Selva Kumari’s father’s name as well as her mother’s name aren’t listed in this article. The name of her husband isn’t listed in this form. We’ll update all the information in the form. If you want to know more regarding Selva Kumari’s IAS Families be sure to read this article today.

Selva Kumari IAS Education

She completed B.Arch. (Architecture) at Chennai University.

Some Amazing Facts About IAS Selva Kumari

Selva Kumari Jayarajan is an IAS Officer from the Uttar Pradesh Cadre.

She completed her education qualifications from her home town.

She cleared the UPSC in the year 2006.

In December of 2019, Selva Kumari J, who was the DM of Muzaffarnagar and had agitated in the Lekhpal after receiving a complaint regarding issues with the list of farmers who were part of the PradhanMantri Kisan San Samman Yojana. The issue remained a subject of debate from the political corridors and the public at large.

In March of this year, Selva Kumari J again was in the spotlight as she drove a buffalo buggy along the road. She was riding alongside her in the buggy of a buffalo.

IAS Selva Kumari Social Media Profile

Instagram

Twitter

FAQ’s About IAS Selva Kumari Life

Q. What is the Selva Kumari Net Worth?

Ans. Not Known

Q. Selva Kumari IAS Marital Status?

Answer. She is married and has one daughter.

Q. In Which Batch Selva Kumari Crack the IAS?

Ans. 2006 Batch