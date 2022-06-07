All You Need To Know About Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck And More

Seraphina Rosa Elizabeth Affleck was the 2nd daughter of Hollywood celebrity couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. In January, 2009 her birthplace was Los Angeles, California, United States.

She went through the most difficult time in her lifetime: her parents’ separation. Although she was born to the world by the silver spoon but she is unable to meet her needs in the most important aspects of everyday life. Ben’s brother, who is Seraphina’s uncle is also a renowned Hollywood actor known as Casey Affleck and has hitched American entertainer Summer Phoniex.Jennifer was aware that her daughter, Seraphina, needed to become an entertainer just as her mom. Therefore, we can expect Seraphina to become an entertainer earlier than later. According to the website Net Worth Gorilla , Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck’s net worth is between $1 million to $5 million.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Name: Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Birth date 6 January 2009

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, US

Age: 13 Years (as of 2022)

Nationality: American

Height: 4’8” or 172 cm

Weight: Not available

Horoscope: Capricorn

Occupation: Celebrity kid

Instagram: Not available

Twitter is not available on Twitter.

Net Worth: Not available

Love/Spouse: Not well-known

Additional information about Seraphina Rosa Elizabeth Affleck