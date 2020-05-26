Sex Education Season 3: When the Show Will Release and Who Will In It?

Sex Education is a comedy Netflix series that popular all around the globe. The show has been completed the two installments and got critics and appreciated by viewers. Now the third season of Sex education is on the way, so let’s talk about all the details of the show.

Like all other shows, the production of sex education season 3 also delayed due to Covid-19. So now, let’s talk about all the new updates of the season.

Release Date of Sex Education Season 3

the show maker decided to start the production in May 2020, but the plan scrapped. According to sources, the production will start from August 2020 as the effect of the virus gets slower.

Well the due to the delay in production, fans can face problems with the new episodes. Netflix can’t announce any date yet, but hopefully, we will get the official release date soon. It is expecting that the show will release at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Who Will In the Upcoming show?

Laurie Nunn is the maker of the show, and the presented cast stars would be Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Gillian Anderson.

Emma Mackey will play the role of Maeve, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Ncuti Gatwa Eric, Kedar Williams Stirling as Jackson, Gillian Anderson as Jean and Connor Swindells as Adam.

All the series is all about the teenager Otis who is an awkward teenager. He believes he can help his fellows with their sexual issues.

No trailer is yet revealed, but a short glimpse is given by twitter post.