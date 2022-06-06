Shabnam Case Wiki – Who is Shabnam Saleem? First Woman To Be Hanged In India And More

Shabnam Case Biography Wiki: Today, we will discuss Shabnam who was also involved in the The Amroha Case. Shabnam is the person who murdered seven members of her family in one go. She is from UP Amroha, Shabnam will be the first woman to is hanged until death in an independent India.

Shabnam killed seven relatives of hers. And following that, she given the death sentence together with her lover. Check out Shabnam Biography Wiki, Age Family sister, husband Boyfriend, Father-Mother, biodata, lifestyle and more.

Shabnam Case Wiki – Who is Shabnam Saleem?

Biography of Shabnam Case Wiki Who is unaware of Shabnam Saleem’s story of love and his bloody past. To fulfill their passion, the couple killed seven members of their family. The tale of Shabnam is so horrifying and barbaric that in the community that she lived in in the Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, people still do not call the daughter of her Shabnam. Find Shabnam’s profile, biodata size and age, as well as family members and Husband’s favorite places here.

This blog will provide all information regarding Shabnam as Shabnam Biography. Shabnam Saleem?, Shabnam Saleem?, Shabnam Wikipedia, Shabnam Age, Shabnam Profession, Shabnam Family and more information you’d like to know.

Shabnam Saleem Biography [First Woman To Be Hanged In India]

Shabnam is born in the year 1984. She was raised at Uttar Pradesh. She attended school at the state of Uttar Pradesh. Her family details are not available at this time. We will soon update this page. In the night of the 14 April 2008, not just Bawankhedi however, the residents of the whole Amroha were not forgotten. A neighbor called police and informs them that in the house the front of them, there numerous corpses buried on the ground. The police are stunned and the team quickly reaches the location.

Bavankheri Amroha The Mass Crime Case Shabnam and Salim bloody love

After returning home, the police spotted the scene, the ground fell beneath their feet. Seven bodies lay there together. The bodies were Shabnam’s parents siblings, a sister-inlaw and a cousin sister and a 7-month-old innocent nephew.

What is Amroha Case? – Shabnam Ali Killed 7 Of Her Family With Boyfriend

Shabnam was born in the year 1985. She was a student at the time in Uttar Pradesh. She’s 35 in 2020. Shabnam could become the very first female in the United States to be executed. The date when she will be executed is not yet announced since the death warrant hasn’t been issued. Shabnam is a woman who, and her partner, sentenced her family members to death in a cruel manner. Twelve year ago Shabnam as well as her partner Salim killed seven people asleep in the night of April 14, 2008, and the Bawankhedi village residents of Amroha get up immediately they heard the word Shabnam and are now all awaiting the execution of Shabnam.

Shabnam Saleem Biography, Wiki, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Shaukat is a resident of Bawankhedi village was a lecturer at the college. He was a man of respect within the village. His son had an MBA and the other worked as an engineer. His older daughter Shabnam was an dual MA of English in addition to Geography and was also a educator in the community as well. However, the nightly sporadic storm 14 April 2008 devastated everything. The family was destroyed in a single night.

Real Name Shabnam Ali Nickname Shabnam Profession Criminal Famous For First Woman To Be Hanged In India Instagram NA Boyfriend Name Saleem Physical Status Age 35 years old Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 meters

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 64 kg

In Pounds- 141 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1985 Birth Place Uttar Pradesh, India Zodiac sign NA Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name NA Qualifications Master’s Family Profile Father Name Shaukat Mother Name NA Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income NA Appeared In NA Net Worth, Salary NA

Shabnam Case Wikipedia – Amroha Shabnam Case Wiki

The place where she was born Shabnam her birthplace is Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Her birth year was 1985 , and at present, she’s 35 years old. older. Her father’s and mother’s names is Shukat. We’ll update this page soon.

Estimated Networth In 2021 NA Estimated Networth In 2020 Update Soon Annual Salary Update Soon Main Income Source Update Soon

Shabnam Early Life & Career, Education

Within Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, the killing of seven members of his own family members by poisoning them with tea shocked everyone. Shabnam and her boyfriend Salim who committed the murder, have been sentenced to be executed by the session court. In granting the case, the judge in the sessions court described this incident as the culmination of the revolt. The judge from the district court stated in his ruling that the prisoner Shabnam was a brutal girl with a heart of steel. People are curious to learn more about Shabnam. A lot of information about them is available on social media as well as the Internet.

Shabnam was born the year 1985 in Uttar Pradesh.

She graduated from the Local University.

Shabnam Saleem Family/Boyfriend Name

Shabnam Father’s Name NA Shabnam Mother’s Name NA Shabnam Boyfriend Name Saleem Shabnam Brother/Sister Name Not Known

Shabnam Saleem Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

See the section below on Shabnam Case Wiki Saleem Social Media Profile.