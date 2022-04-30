It's Time To Think About Words

Shannon Courtenay Biography, [Boxer], Wiki, Age, Height, Profession, Parents, Husband, And More

2

Shannon Courtenay Biography: In this article, we're discussing Shannon Courtenay is a British former professional boxer. She won her WBA Female Bantamweight Title from 2021. Her birth date was the 3rd of July 1993, in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England.

Shannon Courtenay Biography

Shannon is born the 3rd July 1993, in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England. The woman is British professional professional boxer. Her debut was on March 23rd, 2019 at that fight in London. She scored a four-round points decision win against Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena. Her fight was live telecast by Sky Sports She got world title defense against Angel Moreno.

Shannon Courtenay Biography/Wiki

Real Name Shannon Courtenay
Nickname Shannon
Profession British Boxer
Boyfriend Name Mark Parks
Home Town Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England
Zodiac Cancer
Physical Status
Age 28 Year Old
Height Centimeter: 168 cmMeter: 1.68 m

Feet: 5’5”
Weight 53 KG
Shoe Size Not Known
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Blonde
Personal Information
Date of Birth 3 July 1993
Birth Place Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England
Nationality British
School Name Not yet known
College Name Unknown
Qualifications Graduate
Family Background
Father Name Lee Courtenay
Mother Name Jane Courtenay
Sibling Harriet Courtenay
Career
Source Of Income Boxer
Net Worth USD 2-4 Million(Approx)

Shannon Courtenay Early Life (Achievements, Birthday, Career)

Shannon was born the 3rd July 1993. She was born in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England. Shannon was the daughter of a British professional boxer. She won her WBA women’s bantamweight championship until 2021.

Her debut was on March 23rd, 2019 in the match in London. She scored a four-round points decision win in the fight against Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena. The fight was telecast in real time by Sky Sports She got world title defense against Angel Moreno. In her time as fighter, she won 9 matches and won seven of them and lost two.

Shannon Courtenay Family (Father, Mother, Siblings Name)

Shannon is a Boxer. Her step father’s name is Lee Courtenay and Her Mother’s name is Jane Courtenay. There is a sister who’s names are Harriet Courtenay. For all the fans to are aware of the details regarding Shannon Courtenay Biography, Parents and Wife, Boyfriend, and Husband. Personal Life can be found the following page.

Shannon Courtenay Marital Status

Shannon Courtenay Career

Shannon can be described as a fighter. She made her debut on March 23rd, 2019 at that fight in London. She scored a four-round points decision win in the fight against Cristina Busuioc at the Copper Box Arena. The fight was live telecast by Sky Sports She got world title defense against Angel Moreno.

In her time as an athlete, she played the title for nine times and won seven of them and lost two.

FAQ About Shannon Courtenay Biography

Q.1 Who is Shannon Courtenay?

Ans. She is a British Boxer.

Q.2 What is the Age of Shannon Courtenay?

Ans. Her age is 28 Years.

Q.3 Is Shannon Courtenay Father’s Name?

Ans. Name of father: Lee Courtenay.

