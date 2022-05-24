Sheema Nabi IPS Biography – Wiki, Education Qualification, Age, Rank, Date Of Birth, Husband And More

Sheema Nabi IPS Biography: Sheema Nabi is an IPS of the Jammu Kashmir cadre. Sheema Nabi IPS has been able to obtain 205th rank on the UPSC Exam 2015. She scored 205th on the second attempt. They’re originally of Shrinagar, Jammu Kashmir. Sheema Nabi was raised and born within Jammu Kashmir and completed her schooling in Srinagar. As of 2021, Sheema’s age is now 30 Years. The article we’ll discuss Sheema Nabi’s Biography, Wiki, Rank as husband, contact number Height Education, Age Biography, Cases, Biography and More.

Who is Sheema Nabi IPS?

Last Day Jammu and Kashmir government has placed an order for 25 SSP stationed to J&K with the exception of Sheema Nabi. Kashmiri young lady Sheema Nabi Qasba is also is posted in J&K. At a very young age she began to prepare for civil services. She was inspired by Kiran bedi IPS officer.

Sheema Nabi IPS Biography [Wiki]

Sheema Nabi was born September 24, 1990, in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir. She completed her primary education at The Presentation Convent School here and pursued her higher secondary education at the Mallinson School, Srinagar. Following this, she completed the BA LLB in law from National Law University, Jodhpur and was employed by an attorney business within New Delhi.

Sheema Nabi IPS Education Qualification – Wiki/BIO

Real Name Sheema Nabi Qasba Nickname Sheema Profession IPS Officer Batch 2015 Instagram Click Here Age 30 Years Physical Status IPS Officer Sheema Nabi Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 M

In Feet Inches-5′ 1″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Sheema Nabi IPS Date Of Birth 25 April 1990 Birth Place Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Presentation Convent School and Mallinson School College Name National Law University, Jodhpur Qualifications BA LLB Mobile Number Not Known Yet Family Profile Father Name Dr. Ghulam Nabi Qasba Mother Name NA Siblings Not Known Carrer Source Of Income Government Salary Best Case Not Known Yet Sheema Nabi IPS Net Worth, Salary Not Known Yet

IPS Sheema Nabi Husband Name

Sheema Nabi is the daughter of the former commissioner for Srinagar Municipal Corporation Dr. Ghulam Nabi Qasba. Aged 30 Sheema Nabi is a resident of Jammu Kashmir. She is married or single. the information is not yet available.

Sheema Nabi IPS Family (Mother, Father Name)

The name of her father is DR. Ghulam Nadi and her mother’s name isn’t listed yet.

Success Story of Sheema Nabi

Sheema Nabi Qasba from Jammu and Kashmir clear the civil service exam and received the 205th position. At a very young age, she was always eager to study for the UPSC exam. The name of her father is”Dr. Ghulam Nabi Qasba .

