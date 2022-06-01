Shilpi Raghwani Biography, [Actress] Wiki, Boyfriend/Husband, Movies, Family, Career, Age, Height And More

Shilpi Raghwani’s Biography In this article, we discuss Shilpi Raghwani, an acclaimed Indian model and actress who appears in mainly Bhojpuri films as well as Social Media stars. She started her career in the field of Social Media Infucture. She was given the Bhojpuri first appearance in film Ulti Pala. She was also featured in numerous Bhojpuri Songs , and her first appearance in the Bhojpuri song was Ulta Pala. She has also been featured on a variety of Social Media platforms and that was a major reason for her success. Social media accounts of hers have huge fan bases as well as millions of users. Let’s discuss Shilpi Raghwani’s Biography, Wiki and Education, Family and Films List on this page.

Shilpi Raghwani Bhojpuri films Actress Biography (Age, Birth Place)

Shilpi Born on the 17th of November, 1999. She was born into an elegant palace in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. She is now 22 . She started her professional career as Social media infucture. She named their Bhojpuri first appearance in action-drama Ulti Pala. We don’t know the place she’s studying and what’s her degree. She is mostly employed in the Bhojpuri Industry. The actress also is an Indian Fashion Model Social Media Star, and film actress. She has also been featured in numerous Bhojpuri songs.

She adheres to an Hindu religion and has an enormous fan base in India. She is well-known for modeling and acting. She started the career of a Social Media Executive. She is currently making Bhojpuri films. If you have more information about her Biography Age, Age, Birth Place and Current City Boyfriend, etc. more.

Who is Shilpi Raghwani? (Actress)

Shilpi is an infamous Indian Actress and Model, Social Media star who was born on the 17th of November, 1999, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. She is known for her part in numerous Bhojpuri movies like Ulti Pala, Bachpan ka Pyar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re, Na Ae DadaNa Ho. His name was Bipin Indrajit Singh, and he is an actor. Her mother’s name isn’t known and her occupation is also. She is currently aged 22 and has a massive fan base through Instagram the site of a well-known actor and her style is extremely bold. She often posts bold photos on social media. Shilpi Raghwani Biography and Age, Wiki, Films, Age and much more are available in this article.

Shilpi Raghwani Wiki/BIO, Profession, Age, Education

Real Name Shilpi Raghwani Nick Names Shilpi Other Name Not Known Profession Actress, Model, Social Media Star, and Singer Famous For ( Na Ae DadaNa Ho) Movie Debut in Movies ” Ulti Pala” Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age Age 22 (2021) Height (Approx.) in centimeters- 162 cm

in meters. 1.62 in meters- 1.62

in feet inches- 5′ 3″ Weight (Approx.) in kilograms- 50 kg

in pounds- 102 lbs Body Measurements (approx.) 32-24-32 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 17 November 1999 Birth Place Bhagalpur, Bihar, India Current City Bihar, India Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Bigg Boss OTT Net Worth, Salary 1-2 Million (approx)

Shilpi Raghwani Biography, Early Life, Biodata

She appears in Bhojpuri films. She is part of an Indian family. She is a renowned young and vibrant moderator, social Media Star and Actress. Her fame is due to her bold appearance and acting in Bhojpuri Films, mainly. She was given her Bhojpuri debut on the stage in the action-drama 2021 Ulti Pala.

She is currently working in Bhojpuri Films as Actress. SShe was given the Bhojpuri actor debut on the action-drama Ulti Pala. We don’t know the place she’s studying and what her qualifications are. She is mostly employed in the Bhojpuri Industry. The actress has been a Indian model, Social Media Star, and film actress. She also appears in numerous Bhojpuri songs. If you’re interested in more details keep reading and then check Shilpi Raghwani’s latest photos Details about her family here. All fans continue reading this post and learn Shilpi Raghwani’s Biography on this page.

Shilpi Raghwani Family (Mother Name, Father Name, Siblings)

Shilpi is born the 17th of November, 1999. She was born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India. She is a birthday girl on the 17th of November every year. Presently, Shilpi has a age of 22 at the time of 2021. She is a professional actress as well as a Singer and Model social Media Star. The name of her father is not known, and her mother’s name is not yet well-known. Also, we do not know anything about her siblings. Therefore, all fans should reading this article and check Shilpi Raghwani’s Biography at this site.

Shilpi Raghwani Relationship (Affair, Boyfriend)

As per the information the status of Shilpi’s relationship is not married. And she isn’t in any romantic relationship. There is no romantic connection with anyone from her previous life. She is part of a wealthy family who supports her in her work as an Acting If you are interested in the story of her love life, continue reading this article to find out the entire details.

Movies List

Ulti Pala

Na Ae DadaNa Ho

Some amazing facts about Shilpi Raghwani

She is part of the Bollywood Bhojpuri Films in India.

She is Social Media Star and Modal Also.

She is an actress who stands out.

She has an 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Social Media Profile

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

FAQ About Shilpi Raghwani Wiki

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Shilpi Raghwani?

ans. As per information the name of Shilpi’s actor boyfriend is unknown.

Q.2 Who is Shilpi Raghwani?

Answer. Shilpi is a well-known Indian actress, Model and Social Media actor who appears mostly in Bhojpuri films.

Q.3 What is the age of Shilpi Raghwani?

ans. Shilpi’s age is 22 years old.

Q.4 Why Shilpi Raghwani Is So Popular?

Ans. Shilpi is well-known for her acting and modeling as well as short video clips.

Q.5 What Is The Name of Shilpi Raghwani Father?

Ans. According to the most recent news, her father’s identity is not yet known.