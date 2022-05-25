Shivani Narayanan Age, Biography, Family, Husband, Wiki, Lifestlye, Networth And More

If you are looking for Shivani Narayanan Biography Sivani Narayanan Age Family Boyfriend Net Worth, Affair, Height, Weight, Shivani Narayanan Wiki then you have come right page. We have the entire information about Sheevani Narayanan’s lifestyle, cars, favorite Foods and Colors. All of these details are available for us to read below. For everyone Shivani Narayanan Fans are encouraged to read the article and find out all details.

Shivani Narayanan Biography (Age, Birthday Date )

Shivaani Narayanan is an Indian Tamil Actress and Professional Modal in the Tamil films industry. Her birthplace was Sattur, Tamil Nadu India on May 5, 2000. Shivaani Narayanan is a famous Tamil film actress, who gained fame for her role on television series Sneha in the television series Pagal Nilavu as well as Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant the age of Shivani Narayanan age in 2020 will be 21 years old. Aged 21. We have listed all the information of the Shivani Narayanan Biography, which can be found below.

Shivani Narayanan Wiki (Height, Figure)

Shivaani Narayanan is the top Indian TV Serial Actress. Her birthplace is Sattur, Tamil Nadu India. She is a professional Indian TV serial actress. If you want to know more information continue reading our article we have provided all information here.

Real Name Shivani Narayanan Nick Name Shivu, Sappy, and Sneha Profession Actress Height Centimeters 158 cm Meters- 1.58 m Feet inches- 5′ 2″ Weight in kilograms 52 kg Figure Measurements 33-25-32 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black

Shivani Narayanan Family (Father, Mother, Brother, Sister)

She is an Indian Tamil Actress. Shivani Narayanan was Born on 5 May 2000 in Sattur, Tamil Nadu. She is the daughter of an entrepreneur from Sattur, Tamil Nadu. His Father’s Name is Mr. Narayanan. She is an Unmarried and Shivanee Narayanan Age 21-Year-Old. Therefore, all fans continue to read our story because we have Her personal details which are given to us below.

DOB 5 May 2000 Age 21 Year Old Born Place Sattur, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian Hometown Sattur, Tamil Nadu India Zodiac sign Taurus School Vidya Mandir School, Chennai College N/A Educational Qualifications 12th Pass Television Debut Saravanan Meenatchi Season 3 in 2016 Father Narayanan Mother Anika Narayanan Sister N/A Brother N/A Religion Hindu Hobbies Dancing, Gyming

Shivani Narayanan Boyfriend (Affair) Husband Name

Affair N/A Married Status Unmarried Husband Name N/A Boyfriend Name N/A Best Friend N/A

Shivani Narayanan Net Worth 2021 (Income)

Shivani Narayanan Net Worth Estimated $10.2 Crore rupees.

Shivani Narayanan Favorite 2021 (Food, Actor, Song, Actress)

If you know the famous Tamil Producing Ruchika Kapoor's Biography, please go to our Website.

Favorite Food Junks Food Favorite Actor N/A Favorite Actress N/A Favorite Film N/A Favorite Singer N/A Favorite Song N/A

Shivani Narayanan Instagram Account (@shivani_narayanan)

Shivani Narayanan boasts 2.4 million people following her account on Instagram, so this is a huge number and she has posted about 335 photos on the Instagram page.

Shivani Narayanan Instagram Link “Click Here“

Shivani Narayanan Twitter ” Click Here”

Some Amazing Facts About Shivani Narayanan

Does Shivani Narayanan Smoker?- No.

Does Shivani Narayanan Drink? No

Shivani Narayanan is a professional Model.

She is obsessed with dogs.

